“It’s a Shock”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Doc Rivers’ Departure From the Bucks

Almost everyone saw the fallout of the 50-loss season coming but Giannis Antetokounmpo. After a season more rife with rumors of friction more than championship contention, Doc Rivers stepped down as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The regular season finale, which ended in a 126-106 blowout loss against the 76ers, was his final game with the team. And it wasn’t after the game that Giannis found out that the team is without a head coach.

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Antetokounmpo found out through the reporters shortly after the season-ending loss to Philadelphia. He was understandably stunned. In that moment, the two-time MVP initially struggled to process the departure of the man brought in mid-season in 2024 to stabilize a fractured locker room.

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“I haven’t heard it yet. It’s a shock to me…” Giannis initially said through palpable shock. He broke into a standard spiel, “But hey, he’s had 25 years as an incredible coach, almost 15 years as a player, he’s been in the NBA for 30-40 years, he’s definitely an NBA legend. You guys know he’s a Hall-of-Famer, It’s great working with him.” Yet his voice betrayed that he had not absorbed the news well at all.

It’s something his next words revealed as he wanted to confirm the news personally. “But I haven’t heard something like that. But I gotta go call him, I gotta go see if any of that is true.”

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Giannis will find the situation is very real. Doc Rivers and the Bucks agreed he will not continue the final season of his $40 million contract and will be paid out the rest of the deal. Rivers has not hinted at absolute retirement, and while speculation is rife, the Bucks have stopped short of calling it a ‘firing.’

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The departure caps a tumultuous tenure for Rivers, who finished his brief Milwaukee stint with a losing record. While the front office initially hoped Rivers’ veteran presence would maximize the duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, things didn’t pan out due to Giannis and Dame’s simultaneous injuries and ultimately a trade. It not only culminated in the Bucks missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, but a lot of disappointment for Giannis personally.

When asked if the underwhelming 32–50 finish was a “shame” given the talent on the roster, Antetokounmpo was blunt. “I won’t say shame. I’m not ashamed of anything. But definitely this is bad, man. This is definitely not how we wanted our season to be.”

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That’s already well known. His refusal to not get shut down for the season has prompted the NBA to investigate the team for alleged tanking. It’s obviously created the impression that Giannis is displeased with the entire organization, including Rivers.

Despite a year defined by inconsistent play and reports of a growing disconnect between Rivers and the roster, Giannis was quick to defend the legacy of his coach after hearing the news. It might contrast Giannis calling out Rivers’ mentality only a week ago. However, it’s more a reflection of a very blunt player-coach dynamic.

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Doc Rivers’ reveals thoughts about situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The fallout marks the third coaching exit for Milwaukee in less than a year, leaving a franchise once at the pinnacle of the league in a state of total identity crisis. After the 2021 championship under Mike Budenholzer, then the midseason firing of Adrian Griffin that followed Doc Rivers’ hiring, Giannis has been at the center of all the coaching decisions.

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Only last week he clearly dictated that he and all the players only have an opinion but he never gave directives to the front office, least of all about firing coaches. His surprise today clearly indicates that he was not consulted regarding Doc Rivers’ exit either.

It has been framed as mutual decision by Rivers and the team, built up on Doc’s hints about retirement since he was announced to the 2026 class of Hall of Fame.

The shock expressed by Antetokounmpo mirrors the protective and highly emotional tone Rivers took in his final press conference. “I just want to see it end well for him, like I really do. And for the franchise, I think they both deserve it,” Rivers told reporters amid the public spat between the team and The Greek Freak.

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Like Giannis, even Rivers had only praise for Antetokounmpo. “Giannis is a fantastic person. I’ve been lucky to coach a lot of stars and he’s right at the top as far as just good people. And I want good people to be taken care of.”

Rivers personally doesn’t want the loss of the 2025-26 season to mar Giannis’ legacy in Milwaukee. The mutual admiration between the two stands in stark contrast to reports of a wider disconnect within the team.

As Giannis heads to the phone to confirm the news with his now-former coach, the Bucks now enter a volatile period where they not only have to find a new head coach, but also determine if Giannis’ future remains in Milwaukee.