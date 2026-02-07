“It’s a S***ty Thing” – Draymond Green Issues Strong Statement on Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield Trade

Draymond Green felt what it’s like to be on the trade radar. He was linked to a possible deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, the Warriors decided to bring Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga. Dub Nation liked the trade. But Green wanted people to understand what a trade really does.

It was a worthy business opportunity for the Warriors. But the human element gets lost. Getting traded means starting your life all over again, in a place where the players have never been before.

“I find it very interesting when I see people like, “Oh man, send this guy there. It don’t matter… And it’s like, “Yo, you don’t realize the impact that it has on people lives.” uh Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, like they got to uproot their family from the Bay Area, move their family to Atlanta or a different location because you don’t know the certainty of that and you don’t want to keep up and moving them. That’s a real thing,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

Imago Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The four-time champion doesn’t think getting paid millions makes it any easier. And it really doesn’t. Hield was a deep part of the Warriors to where they still practice his dance before games. His attitude never dropped, even when Hield fell out of rotation. The Warriors community made him feel welcome.

He has to leave all of that now and look to build a new part of his life in Atlanta. The same goes for Kuminga, although his trade seemed inevitable. It’s a complete life adjustment. Draymond Green understands that. Yet, he sees a promising future for his former rookie.

Draymond Green sees an exciting future for Kuminga

Kuminga had a troubled stint. However, Green acted as his vet, outlining his potential to be a star. As the explosive forward’s tenure with the Bay came to an end, the former DPOY underscored JK’s professionalism.

“I appreciate the way he handled it. The maturity that he showed and handling the situation the entire time. Even when the writing was on the wall and we everybody in the world kind of knew a trade is going to happen, he handled it with grace and class. And so I applaud him and I wish him well on the journey to Atlanta,” he said on the Draymond Green Show.

Green took Jonathan Kuminga under his wing. The veteran forward even protected him from prior trades. Draymond Green reportedly blocked the front office from offering Kuminga for LeBron James. But at this point, a move away was necessary. Green is expecting JK to form a great tandem with Jalen Johnson in Atlanta.

By nature, they are now rivals. But Draymond Green maintains that their “brotherhood” will continue to grow. Kuminga now has a platform to really shine. The Hawks are young and play with energy. That style suits JK’s skillset. Furthermore, they share the ball the most in the NBA, allowing Jonathan Kuminga to be involved in the system. He didn’t get such consistent opportunities under Steve Kerr.

Hopefully, he and Hield can find success with Atlanta and make the most out of a major change in their lives.