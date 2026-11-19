Professional athletes spend years building careers that can end much sooner than most people expect. With limited playing windows and the uncertainty that comes with injuries, many look for ways to secure their financial futures beyond their time in professional sports. However, the NFL’s restrictions on investments in prediction-market companies have drawn criticism from one NBA player who believes athletes deserve more freedom.

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Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has publicly questioned the league’s decision to make Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sell his stake in Polymarket, calling the restriction unfair to players who want to explore business opportunities outside their sport.

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“I think it’s BS. It’s absolutely BS,” Kuzma told Front Office Sports during a recent interview. “For the NFL to say that about Saquon, so unfortunate, truly.”

The Milwaukee Bucks forward believes professional athletes should have the freedom to invest their earnings in businesses they believe have long-term potential, provided those investments do not compromise the integrity of their sport.

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Barkley’s involvement with Polymarket became public in September 2025, when a profile revealed that the Eagles running back had invested in the prediction-market platform. However, the NFL subsequently clarified that its restrictions on investments in and endorsements of gambling companies also applied to prediction markets.

As a result, Barkley had to divest his stake. He confirmed the situation to Front Office Sports in October, explaining that the league’s rules prevented him from remaining involved.

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“I am not in that right now. I’m not allowed to be in that,” Barkley said. “I was in it before, but no bueno.”

The NFL confirmed its prohibition on player investments in and promotion of sportsbooks and prediction-market companies, although it declined to comment specifically on Barkley’s situation.

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Kuzma, meanwhile, believes the restriction unfairly limits players’ ability to build wealth outside their playing careers. He argued that athletes should not be penalized for maintaining legitimate business relationships simply because they are professional sportsmen.

“You shouldn’t pigeonhole us or dock us for whatever relationships we have outside of the game to be able to invest,” Kuzma said.

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The 31-year-old also highlighted the importance of financial opportunities for athletes whose careers can be relatively short. While established stars such as Barkley have earned substantial contracts, not every professional player reaches that level of financial security.

“I think there’s a bigger thing within sports that should be allowed to do,” Kuzma explained. “Obviously not betting on yourself, betting on games. But you should be able to invest into whatever possibly you can, right? And Saquon’s been in the NFL for so long he’s made a lot of money, but that’s not everyone’s case.”

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Kyle Kuzma Has His Own Investment in Prediction Markets

Kuzma’s criticism carries additional weight because he is personally involved in the industry. The former Lakers forward invested in Kalshi late in 2025, when the company was reportedly valued at approximately $11 billion.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, prediction-market platforms allow users to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcomes of future events. These can cover subjects ranging from politics and economics to sports, although sports-related contracts have become a particularly controversial part of the industry.

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Kuzma sees significant potential in the business and said his investment followed a meeting with Kalshi co-founders Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes.

He is not the only prominent athlete to explore the industry. Former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo also invested in Kalshi, while WNBA star Breanna Stewart and former NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman were among other athletes reported to have invested in the platform.

Kuzma’s broader investment portfolio also includes companies such as SpaceX and Anduril, along with businesses outside traditional technology and finance. He has also become involved in electric boat racing through his co-ownership of Sierra Racing Club.

His position, however, comes with an important distinction. Kuzma does not argue that athletes should be permitted to gamble on their own performances or sporting events involving their teams. Rather, he believes passive investments and business relationships should be treated differently from activities that could compromise competition.

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The disagreement also highlights the differences between how the NFL and NBA approach prediction-market companies.

The NFL maintains restrictions preventing its players from investing in or endorsing sportsbooks and prediction-market platforms. The NBA, by comparison, allows players to hold investments in prediction-market companies, although they cannot trade contracts involving NBA events.

The distinction has become particularly noticeable as the NBA has expanded its relationship with the industry. The league recently announced prediction-market partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket, making its approach considerably more accommodating than the NFL’s.

However, the industry continues to face legal challenges across the United States, particularly over whether sports-event contracts should be regulated as financial products or traditional gambling.

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For Kuzma, those debates should not automatically prevent professional athletes from exploring opportunities outside basketball. With careers that can end unexpectedly, he believes players should have the same freedom as other professionals to invest and prepare for life after sports.

His comments offer a pointed challenge to the NFL’s policy, especially as prediction markets become increasingly connected to the business of professional sports.