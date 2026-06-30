“It’s All About the Money”: Insider Connects LeBron James–Warriors Buzz to Klutch Sports’ Strategy for Its Clients

Yesterday it was just buzz. Today, it might be a blueprint or an elaborate bluff. The LeBron James-Stephen Curry reunion talk that broke the internet less than 24 hours ago has already evolved into something far bigger: a reported Warriors pursuit of Anthony Davis, designed specifically to lure James to the Bay Area. And the franchise’s subsequent moves haven’t done much to kill the rumor. But Kevin O’Connor isn’t ready to call it. The Yahoo Sports insider, who broke the story, floated a theory that should make every Warriors fan pump the brakes.

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“I do think actions speak loudly here and that there are a lot of signals that something big could be going down,” O’Connor said on First Things First. “And I think with LeBron and the Lakers, no offers have been made yet. I know it’s been widely reported. I’ve heard that as well. Maybe that this is just all about leverage, and you know later in the week we hear LeBron signed an extension with the Lakers and AD has signed an extension with the Wizards and that this was all about the money and that’s all it was about for their own existing teams.”

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Now why this theory exists is because Davis is eligible for a contract extension this offseason while James and Green are unrestricted free agents. All three of them are represented by Klutch Sports CEO and super-agent Rich Paul. Even ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on “The Rich Eisen Show” said some NBA executives are hesitant to believe the latest Warriors rumors.

Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Instead, the belief is that LeBron James and Davis are using Golden State as leverage to secure the biggest paydays possible from their respective teams. A clear example of this was when the Lakers increased their offer to Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million contract after the Detroit Pistons were interested in trading for AR.

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Similarly, the Wizards gave Trae Young $212 million in an extension as the Brooklyn Nets were linked as potential suitors with significant cap space to acquire him after he declined his player option.

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It wouldn’t even be the first time James himself has run this exact play. In Cleveland during his second stint with the Cavaliers, James repeatedly signed short-term deals specifically to keep the front office on its toes, forcing the franchise to keep investing in the roster around him rather than coast on his loyalty.

Even last offseason, James reportedly offered to take a further pay cut from the Lakers if they used the savings to chase a specific star like Klay Thompson, a sign that his contract terms have long doubled as a roster-building lever.

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So if O’Connor’s theory holds, this wouldn’t be some new tactic from James and his camp. It would be the same negotiating script, just running with new names attached.

So, this all could be leverage. Or, the things behind the scenes could signify a real change.

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Even O’Connor later stated, “And so at this point I’d be a little surprised if we don’t at least get LeBron leaving the Lakers for the Warriors.”

LeBron James has yet to hold a meeting with the Lakers

On Monday, Green declined his $27.6 million player option, handing Golden State the flexibility it needs to chase both James and AD. Porzingis, who was sitting on a $30.7 million expiring contract, didn’t even wait around for free agency to test the market- he locked in a two-year, $40 million extension instead.

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Add it up, and the Warriors could be rearranging the books in real time, and that’s about as clear a signal as a front office can send.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are sending the opposite signal: silence. As of Monday, they hadn’t even discussed James’ future with him, let alone put a number on the table. The Purple and Gold simply haven’t been able to make an offer because the 22-time All-Star hasn’t sat down for the meeting that would let them.

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“The Lakers, as soon as the NBA Finals ended, reached out to LeBron and his representatives, expressing an interest in retaining him,” Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Monday. “And since that time, they have been interested in having a meeting with LeBron, but they have not made an offer. And from what I have been told, LeBron has just not been available for the meeting. … I don’t know why LeBron has not been available, but he has not been available for the meeting.”

Free agency negotiations across the NBA open Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. The Lakers haven’t had a single conversation; meanwhile, the Warriors are working hard behind the scenes.