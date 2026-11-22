The Boston Celtics had control of their matchup against the Sacramento Kings before their shooting struggles completely changed the outcome. Carrying a 13-point lead into halftime, Boston appeared well-positioned to handle Sacramento, but a disastrous third quarter turned the game around. The collapse raised questions about the Celtics’ shot selection and their reliance on the three-point line when the offense began to stall.

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Gary Washburn was particularly frustrated with how Boston approached the game after building its advantage. The Celtics had an opportunity to put away Sacramento, but continued settling for perimeter shots instead of finding another way to generate offense.

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Playing without Jayson Tatum also left Boston needing other players to shoulder more of its offensive responsibility, making its inability to find alternatives during the third-quarter collapse particularly costly.

“They just kept chucking threes. And, you know, y’all can jump on me, like, this was bad. Like, guys got to stop. Like, it’s an addiction to a certain extent,” Washburn said.

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Washburn’s criticism came as Boston’s offense completely stalled in the third quarter. After leading 54-41 at halftime, the Celtics struggled to find their rhythm, allowing Sacramento to take control. The Kings outscored Boston 35-13 during the period, turning a game the Celtics had been controlling into a fight to recover.

The Celtics’ 97-96 loss to Sacramento saw Boston go 0-for-13 from beyond the arc in the third quarter. But the problem extended beyond simply missing shots. As highlighted in a postgame analysis by Sports Illustrated, Boston could have benefited from getting the ball inside before settling for three-point attempts, potentially forcing Sacramento’s defense to collapse and creating better opportunities from the perimeter. When the Celtics couldn’t get their perimeter shots to fall, they needed another way to generate offense instead of continuing to rely on the same approach.

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An analysis of Boston’s third-quarter shot selection highlighted that several possessions could have benefited from a paint touch before the team settled for a three. The issue wasn’t necessarily the number of attempts, but whether those shots came after creating an advantage inside. When the Celtics couldn’t get their perimeter shots to fall, they needed another way to generate offense instead of continuing to rely on the same approach.

Gary Washburn Calls Out Celtics’ Three-Point Addiction

Boston’s third-quarter struggles were not confined to one shooter. Several players failed to find their rhythm from deep, and Washburn pointed toward their individual performances to underline how widespread the problem had become.

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“Like, I’m looking, guys, Shireman from the three, 0 for 8. Pritchard, 0 for 8. Walsh, 0 for 3. Garza, 0 for 4. Cenac to 2, 0 for 2.”

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The shooting struggles Washburn highlighted reflected Boston’s difficulty finding reliable scoring from the perimeter. With multiple players missing from deep, the Celtics continued taking shots that were not falling, compounding the problems during a quarter in which they managed just 13 points.

The problem also extended to Boston’s bench shooting. Mike Conley was the exception, finishing 4-for-4 from three, while the rest of the Celtics’ bench combined to shoot 1-for-22 from beyond the arc. That disparity further exposed Boston’s lack of consistent perimeter production when Conley wasn’t providing a spark.

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Boston eventually fought its way back into the game during the fourth quarter, briefly regaining the lead and giving itself a chance to escape with a win. But the earlier collapse left little margin for error. Keegan Murray’s putback with five seconds remaining secured Sacramento’s 97-96 victory, leaving the Celtics to deal with another frustrating loss.

For Washburn, the issue was not simply a bad shooting night. It was Boston continuing to rely on the same approach despite the results. The Celtics’ inability to find alternatives when their perimeter shooting disappeared turned a 13-point halftime advantage into a defeat, making his criticism of their three-point reliance difficult to ignore.