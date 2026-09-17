“It’s an Honour”: Myles Turner Lands Prestigious New Title, Joins Elite Group of Jaylen Brown, Fred VanVleet & More 

When Myles Turner publicly criticized the Milwaukee Bucks’ locker room culture last season, his comments raised an uncomfortable question. Could calling out late arrivals, weak accountability, and the absence of fines cost him standing among his peers? Months later, Turner has received an answer that carries far more weight than any locker room debate.

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The veteran center has landed a prestigious new title, joining the NBPA’s executive leadership alongside players such as Jaylen Brown and Fred VanVleet.

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On September 16, the NBPA announced Turner’s election as a Vice President, filling the vacancy created by Garrett Temple’s retirement. Turner now joins the union’s Executive Committee, which includes President Fred VanVleet, First Vice President Grant Williams, and fellow Vice Presidents Jaylen Brown and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Speaking about the appointment, Turner said, “I am thrilled to join the executive committee at such a pivotal time for our league and am prepared to take on this leadership role within the PA.”

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He also added, “It’s an honour to be voted by my peers, and I am committed to advancing the priorities that matter most to the players across the league.”

The appointment carries significance beyond the title. Myles Turner will now help represent players as the NBA enters a period of major financial and structural change.

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The league is moving into a new media-rights era, while players and teams continue navigating the roster and financial restrictions created by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.



Expansion discussions involving markets such as Seattle and Las Vegas could also reshape the league’s future.

That puts Turner in a room where decisions affecting players’ careers, earnings, and working conditions will receive serious attention. His role is not ceremonial; he will help strengthen the players’ collective voice.

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That responsibility gives Myles Turner a broader stage than Milwaukee alone. He will have to balance individual player concerns with the union’s collective interests as the league continues to evolve.

His path to that position also makes the appointment more notable. Last season in Milwaukee, Turner openly challenged aspects of the Bucks’ locker room culture.



He pointed to players arriving late and questioned why the team did not impose fines, arguing that standards and accountability mattered.

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Those comments could have created friction.

Instead, his fellow players voted him into one of the NBPA’s most important leadership positions. The election does not erase the criticism Myles Turner made in Milwaukee, nor does it prove that every player agreed with him.

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However, it does show that his outspoken approach didn’t prevent his peers from entrusting him with a larger responsibility.

The timing also creates an interesting connection to Milwaukee. The Bucks are entering a new phase after the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo. And also the arrival of head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Turner now carries veteran responsibility within that changing environment while also representing players across the league.

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That combination could make his voice particularly relevant. Turner has already shown a willingness to discuss standards inside a locker room. Now he has an institutional platform to discuss issues that matter to players beyond a single franchise.

His new position places him alongside some of the league’s most prominent player representatives. Brown, Towns, Williams, and VanVleet will work with Turner on the union’s priorities. It gives him a direct role in shaping the collective conversation.

For Myles Turner, the journey from outspoken veteran to NBPA Vice President changes the context around his earlier comments.



What once looked like a potentially isolating stance on locker-room standards now sits alongside a vote of confidence from his peers.

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Now Turner has to turn that trust into action as the league enters its next chapter.