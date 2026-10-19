“It’s Chaos Out There”: $110M Brandin Podziemski’s Missing Warriors Practice Leaves Steve Kerr Puzzled Before Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors wanted their open practice to give fans a final look at the team before the new NBA season. Instead, it’s been a cold experience. Stephen Curry limping off the court and Brandin Podziemski’s absence from the public session raised questions. All this while, the clock ticks for the opener against the Lakers. The guard had participated earlier in the day, making his sudden disappearance from the court all the more noticeable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With a new $110 million extension behind him, Podz is entering a season in which the Dubs will need him to take on a bigger role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the confusion after practice:

“It’s chaos out there; we split into 2 groups, and I assume he’s fine. The performance team was determining who was doing how much today. Not sure why he wasn’t out there,” Kerr said, as per Warriors reporter Joseph Dycus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Podziemski had been present for the pre-open portion of practice. Steve Kerr did not suggest that the guard had suffered an injury. But he could not provide a definitive explanation for his absence either. Moreover, with the season approaching, the situation got traction because the Dubs are counting on Podz to become an important part of their backcourt rotation.

The five-year, $110 million extension reflects the trust that the team has laid on him. “We think Brandin is a hell of a young player, a big part of our future,” Kerr said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old understands what that commitment means. Speaking about his extension, he poured his heart out:

“For me, it shows a sign of faith and trust on their end, wanting me here. I think for me I just owe it right back to them. They’re putting their trust and faith in me, so I got to do the same and play that way each and every night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it’s ‌time to deliver.

His preseason offered some encouragement. After scoring an off-color 7 points against the Clippers in the preseason opener, he kept the production consistent. Podz recorded 16 pts against the Lakers, followed by 14 against the Kings. And to cap it off, he ended the final two games with back-to-back 17-pointers. The progression gave the Warriors a useful look at his scoring rhythm before the games began to count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he has found a place in online meme culture in recent days.

Podziemski has developed a reputation for borrowing some of Curry’s on-court mannerisms. Fans have joked about his mouth guard chewing and celebration after creating a four-point play that resembles the superstar. The comparisons are lighthearted, but they do hint at the path that Podz has chosen for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, the Warriors may need his contributions early.

Curry tweaked his right ankle during the open practice, prompting concern after he limped off the court. The team described the issue as not serious. If Curry misses time, the remaining guards will have to help organize the offense and create scoring opportunities.

The Warriors also have another potential contributor in rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. He has left the Dub Nation delighted with his preseason performances, averaging 15.6 ppg in 5 games. His screening and ability to attack downhill could help create space for perimeter players, although the rookie will still need time to adjust to the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Podziemski’s absence remains unexplained, and Kerr’s comments do not establish that anything is wrong with the guard. The Warriors’ immediate priority is preparing for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena while monitoring Curry’s ankle.

For Podziemski, the larger challenge is clear: turn the faith behind his new contract into reliable production when the season begins.