“It’s Divine”: Anne Hathaway Schools Fellow Actress Over OG Anunoby Question After Making Knicks Championship Wish

Dakota Johnson looked at the name on the card and had one question for Anne Hathaway: “That’s a real person?”

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The question came during Hot Ones Versus, where Hathaway was hosting her Verity co-stars Johnson and Josh Hartnett. Hartnett had just given Hathaway a clue about someone who was an “original gangster,” and Hathaway immediately landed on OG Anunoby.

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“Yes, oh my. Game four. Of the NBA championship. One of the greatest baskets ever scored by a player is OG Anunoby, and you just have to watch it. It’s poetry in motion. I mean, you just can’t. It’s divine,” Hathaway responded

Hathaway was talking about Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, when the Knicks trailed the San Antonio Spurs 106-105 with 5.7 seconds left. After Jalen Brunson’s long 3-pointer missed, Anunoby crashed the rim and tipped the ball in with 1.2 seconds remaining, giving New York a 107-106 win. The basket completed a 29-point comeback, the largest in NBA Finals history, and put the Knicks up 3-1 in the series.

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Anunoby finished that night with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-9 from three, but the final basket became the moment that stuck. Knicks coach Mike Brown later called it “the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball.”

The reaction makes more sense once you know how far back Hathaway’s Knicks fandom goes. She has said that as a child, she sat in the nosebleeds and would wonder who was lucky enough to sit courtside. Even now, she says she asks for courtside Knicks tickets for her birthday.

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That fandom has produced some very real Knicks moments of its own. In April 2026, Hathaway even described herself as a “motherly” fan on The Tonight Show, explaining, “When I’m at the game, I want them to know that I know who they are and that they’re going to win… I’m trying to be a gentle, loving, motherly fan.”

Hathaway Has Had More Than One OG Anunoby Moment

One of those moments came nearly two years before Anunoby’s Finals heroics.

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On November 13, 2024, Hathaway and her youngest son, Jack, were courtside at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls. During the game, Anunoby chased a loose ball toward the sideline and nearly crashed into the pair.

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“And so one year we went, the other part of the dream is like that somehow the ball will get, come to you and you get to catch it and then like give it back to a player,” Hathaway recalled.

“And I went and I looked this way, but somebody else was also trying to catch it, which was OG Anunoby,” she said.

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Anunoby stopped himself short of a full collision, but he bumped into Jack and knocked over his popcorn, sending it flying onto the floor and around the area. Hathaway later described the moment as a bucket-list experience.

Hathaway later posted a video of the moment on Instagram, calling it a “Bucket-list moment” and writing, “I almost got crashed into last night! I’ve always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG!” Anunoby replied simply, “You’re welcome.”

And Hathaway wasn’t joking about the bucket-list part. In her later Hot Ones Versus retelling, she called the whole thing “the greatest thing” and said the moment only got better when Jack’s popcorn went flying.

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The Anunoby connection eventually followed Hathaway onto The Tonight Show too. On September 30, 2026, Fallon asked her to choose between “Another Knicks Championship” and “Another Oscar Win.” Hathaway picked the Knicks.

“The way my nervous system is reacting to that choice is really intense,” Hathaway said before making her decision.

Fallon then gave her an Anunoby-signed Knicks jersey. Hathaway immediately put it on over her dress, reacting, “Are you serious? Oh my god!” She also received a Knicks baby gift basket containing a card signed by Anunoby: “Congrats! All my best, OG Anunoby.”

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By then, the connection had come a long way from a near-collision at Madison Square Garden. Anunoby had gone from knocking over Jack’s popcorn to delivering the basket Hathaway could not stop talking about after the Knicks ended a 53-year wait for a championship.

So when Johnson asked whether OG Anunoby was a real person, Hathaway had plenty of reasons to answer with confidence. She had watched him make history, nearly watched him crash into her courtside, and eventually ended up wearing his jersey on national television. For Hathaway, OG Anunoby is very real. And apparently, he is “divine,” too.