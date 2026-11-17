The revamped Los Angeles Lakers have captured the NBA fanbase’s attention by roaring out of the gates to a stellar 12-2 record in the 2026-27 season. Powered by Luka Doncic operating at an MVP level with staggering offensive averages, the Lakers look like legitimate championship contenders. Yet, not everyone is ready to hand them the Western Conference crown just yet. ESPN analyst Ramona Shelburne once again had to antagonize LakeShow with her harsh reality check.

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Shelburne recently appeared on NBA Today, where they discussed the upcoming Thanksgiving week matchup between the Lakers and Spurs. While the panel does lean towards the San Antonio Spurs, Shelburne had to pump the brakes on the Lakers’ early-season hype train, pointing out that their impressive record might be heavily aided by a favorable slate of opponents.

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“It’s easy to find your way when you’re playing one of the easiest schedules in the league,” Shelburne stated while breaking down the team’s trajectory on the show.

The veteran reporter emphasized that the upcoming slate of games will continue to feature low-tier competition before the true test arrives.

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“They have an extremely easy schedule over the next three or four games here. They got two games against Utah, a game against Sacramento coming up. You have the Hornets here, and then the day after Thanksgiving, there it is at San Antonio,” Shelburne added, highlighting matchups against rebuilding squads and struggling franchises that give the Lakers plenty of room for error.

While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have carried a heavy offensive burden amid a physically taxing opening stretch featuring multiple back-to-backs and games where only one of them was available, Shelburne believes the real evaluation of this new-look roster will come after Thanksgiving. She explicitly pointed to a looming showdown against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs as the ultimate litmus test for Los Angeles.

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“If they [Lakers] do what they have been doing, you’re looking at a team that could be 16-2 heading into that matchup in San Antonio. [Spurs are] the real measuring stick, because they’ve been winning games against bad teams, but one of the things that’s concerning for the Lakers is they have one of the worst net ratings in the fourth quarter,” Shelburne explained. “Like, in other words, they’re building leads, but giving them up and blowing them. And then you have Luka having to come back into games and grab. And you can get away with that against bad teams, but you certainly can’t against good ones.”

That fourth-quarter vulnerability is supported by stark statistical data and some viral social media clips reflecting that the Lakers rank near the bottom of the league in late-game net rating. The Pelicans and the Hornets are the only two teams with worse fourth quarters than LA.

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Even during recent victories, such as their dramatic matchup against Phoenix, where a comfortable lead dwindled down the stretch, Los Angeles has occasionally struggled to close out opponents efficiently. There were previous games where Doncic had to stay on the floor despite injury concerns and another where Reaves was comically scrambling to get back in the game.

Law Murray of The Athletic pointed out this troubling trend of relying on Doncic to bail out the team after letting large advantages slip away.

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“The Lakers were outscored in the final frame in their lone two losses (at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and on the road against the Golden State Warriors), two games where the Lakers led by 11 and 25 points, respectively. There have been five games where the Lakers have been outscored by 10 points or more in the fourth quarter, with Sunday’s game in Phoenix being the latest after Koa Peat, Phoenix’s 2026 first-rounder, sparked the Suns by scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in only 8:15,” Murray wrote.

Addressing those late-game defensive lapses is paramount as the Lakers navigate a soft runway of games designed to test their depth. Although Lakers fans fought back against Shelburne’s claims, arguing that winning against ‘weaker’ teams is also a different kind of pressure, the Lakers’ bench still struggles to keep Doncic and Reaves’ momentum afloat.

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Following a much-needed three-day break and a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are staring down a string of winnable contests. Their upcoming schedule features matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings, with two meetings against the Utah Jazz in between. Opponents ahead of their marquee Thanksgiving-week matchups have a combined dismal record, underscoring just how favorable the immediate path is for JJ Redick’s squad.

Maximizing these wins is vital for maintaining positioning in a fiercely competitive Western Conference where multiple teams are hunting for the top seed. As fans rightfully pointed out, securing victories against struggling opponents is precisely what elite contenders are supposed to do, and the Lakers have remained competitive whenever facing inferior competition so far.

However, the cushion provided by these weaker opponents will vanish immediately once they hit the road right after Thanksgiving. That grueling trip kicks off in San Antonio against a surging Spurs team anchored by Wembanyama, who has put up dominant numbers of his own. With OKC navigating injuries, the fresh-off-the-Finals Spurs are the strongest contenders in the West.

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Following the Spurs test, subsequent clashes against the gritty Memphis and Houston teams will further test the resilience and depth of a roster that has already endured significant physical wear and tear. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have both played through minor ailments stemming from a frantic early-season schedule with heavy travel and condensed rest days. Reaves is currently day-to-day with a bruised heel, too.

Maintaining health while fine-tuning their closing execution will determine whether the Lakers are true title favorites or merely feasting on the league’s lower tier. If the debate over strength of schedule can be overlooked, Shelburne’s warning is for the Lakers to use the immediate slate to clean up their fourth-quarter mistakes.