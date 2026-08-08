“It’s Gonna Be Me”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Attempts to Spoil Kevin Love’s Reunion Desire With Public Demand to 76ers

We thought LeBron James’ announcement would end the tension of free agency. But the Philadelphia 76ers’ seismic offseason, anchored by the blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown, has turned the franchise into the league’s top destination for ring-chasing veterans. Kevin Love wants to ride off into the sunset after a potential reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers championship teammate.

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While that puts his situation with the Utah Jazz into perspective, his dream has hit an unexpected snag. Philadelphia native and 14-year NBA veteran Markieff Morris has publicly thrown his hat in the ring, demanding that the Sixers prioritize homegrown talent among LeBron’s former teammates.

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When NBA insider Evan Sidery shared the report outlining Love’s desire to land in Philadelphia, Morris took to social media to stake his own claim to the franchise’s final roster opening. Responding directly to the speculation, the former 2020 Lakers champion tweeted:

“Shiddd if it’s anybody getting that last Vet roster spot it’s gonna be me! Philly raised!!!”

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The thing is, the ‘last vet roster spot’ isn’t exactly vacant. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, has been in contact with the 76ers’ front office ever since LeBron finalized his decision to join Philadelphia. But the Sixers have 14 of their 15 roster spots filled, and they are tight on cap space.

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Love, who spent last season with the rebuilding Utah Jazz, averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in a limited role, reportedly harbors a strong interest in teaming up with James once more to chase another title before retirement.

Morris, a 6’9″ forward who turns 37 in September, brings deep local ties to the equation. Born and raised in Philadelphia alongside his twin brother, fellow NBA veteran Marcus Morris, Markieff’s potential signing would mark a full-circle homecoming story.

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Having spent 14 seasons across eight franchises, including championship experience alongside James during their 2020 Los Angeles Lakers title run, Morris represents a rugged, culture-setting presence eager to suit up for his hometown crowd. But unlike Love, he hasn’t played in an NBA game since April 2025.

However, landing either veteran poses a logistical challenge for the 76ers. Philadelphia would have to waive or trade a player to accommodate an early-season signing. They’re already operating near the hard cap of the first apron, making an immediate signing difficult.

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Reports suggest that while Love remains intrigued by Philadelphia, he also maintains a strong relationship with Jazz head coach Will Hardy, leaving a return to Utah on the table if a buyout or roster spot opens up.

Alternatively, the Sixers could wait until mid-December to sign Love or Morris to a prorated veteran minimum contract without making an immediate trade.

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With both Philadelphia and Utah operating at full roster capacity, any addition requires careful consideration, regardless of lobbying by these veteran contenders for a position.

Besides, the 76ers already have a loaded roster with James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and backups.

But the battle for the final seat on the bench has officially begun, with Morris making it abundantly clear that he intends to keep that spot in Brotherly Love.