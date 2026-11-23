It hasn’t been long since Cameron Carr entered the league. In his first three games with the Lakers, he played only one minute each; naturally, he couldn’t make a difference then. However, after scoring five points against the Sacramento Kings in his most recent game, he found support from none other than Luka Doncic.

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The Slovenian star told the press that “you should expect more minutes” from Carr in the future. The rookie also opened up about his experience in a very grounded take.

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“Man, it’s hard,” Carr told the press about his 12-minute performance against the Kings. “The dudes are really, really good at basketball. And so, it’s just a great run, great opportunity.”

“I mean, just getting acclimated, getting used to it, getting bumped around. I mean, I’m not getting knocked off my square. I think I’m holding my own pretty good.” Carr said.

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There’s a pretty good reason Carr holding his own should be applauded. The rookie was picked 24th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft and looked like a promising prospect right out of the gate. However, his preseason ended early after he sustained a right oblique strain.

The injury kept him out of the Lakers’ first six games. When he came back, he was still trying to feel his way around on the floor and ensure his body felt right. Besides, with single-digit minutes in the game, there wasn’t always much that he could do.

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His first best chance came early against the Milwaukee Bucks when he got 13 minutes of play. Unfortunately, Carr couldn’t score a single point and went back with only two rebounds to his name.

It was the Sacramento game that showed just how valuable he can be, as he ended with five points and one rebound. Carr isn’t a superstar, but he showed that he has the tools and just needs to work on improving them.

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“I feel like sometimes I’m running out there with my head cut off and I’m trying to figure it out, but I feel like defensively, just trying to be on top of all the rotations and cues and like I said, don’t look like a rookie, don’t give up lapses.” He said about the NBA’s learning curve.

Carr was a top athlete at Baylor, where he averaged 18.9 points per game, which goes to show his offensive prowess. The rookie has shown that he has what it takes. Now it’s all about acclimating to the crowd and the pressure that comes with being a Laker.

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Moreover, it’s difficult to get high scores in a team where Austin Reaves averages nearly 25 points a game, and Luka Doncic drops almost 40 every chance he gets. The Slovenian shooter has played seven games where he scored 40 or more. He is leading the NBA in scoring and is currently the MVP favorite.

So, when Doncic himself praised Carr, it meant a lot about the rookie’s attitude and performance.

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“He was really good. He’s not afraid out there; his energy is really good,” Doncic said after the Kings game. “And I think he’s an amazing player.”

Now, the Lakers are set to go up against the Utah Jazz next. It’s a game between the Western Conference’s second-highest-ranked team and its second-lowest-ranked team. That being said, one can never count out a team in the NBA.