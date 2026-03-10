“It’s Hard”: Jimmy Butler Admits One Change Since Warriors Trade Due to Stephen Curry

Weeks since we saw Jimmy Butler go down in devastating fashion, we got the first glimpse of his condition now. But that was quickly overshadowed by his dry humor. Sporting crutches with his white polo, bucket hat, and artisinal coffee, Butler arrived at the hallowed grounds of Indian Wells. To cheer on Carlos Alcaraz, mostly. But the organizers also followed him for a YouTube special to talk about his day when he’s not playing basketball. And it made him a bit candid about being in a certain superstar’s shadow.

Since his blockbuster move to the Golden State Warriors earlier this season, Jimmy Butler has embraced a new reality as a co-star alongside the most popular player in franchise history. While moving around the practice session at the Indian Wells Open on Tuesday, the six-time All-Star opened up about the major shift in fan dynamics he has experienced since joining forces with Stephen Curry.

“Y’all make me feel like a tennis star. Everybody screaming my name as I’m coming off the practice court. You know what I’m saying? I can get used to that,” Butler remarked while signing autographs for the tennis fans who gave him a warm welcome.

Despite being a primary draw for years in Miami and Philadelphia, Butler jokingly admitted that his life now means taking a backseat to the greatest shooter of all time.

“I play with Steph so it’s hard. They don’t scream my name no more, they always scream Steph’s name. What I’d pay to be Stephen Curry for a day,” was his blunt confession about his status as a newcomer in Golden State.

These comments, while lighthearted, highlight the unique ego-adjustment required to play in the shadow of the 4x champion whose popularity remains unparalleled in the NBA. Regardless, Butler’s willingness to joke about his secondary status reinforces the instant chemistry he formed with Curry upon his arrival, and his own adaptation in the Warriors’ system.

Jimmy Butler struck a balance with Stephen Curry’s team

There was a time when Jimmy Butler earned the nickname ‘Himmy Butler’ for being ‘him,’ i.e. the guy that led the team. That quickly went downhill as his relationship with the Miami Heat soured. Contentious press conferences and suspensions later, Butler finally got the exit out of Miami he wanted.

The trade that brought Butler to San Francisco last season was designed to provide Stephen Curry with a veteran, defensive-minded partner capable of easing his offensive burden. It didn’t take much time for Butler to instantly assimilate into Steve Kerr’s Steph-centric system.

But the gasps and applause were loud for Butler when he tore his ACL on January 19, 2026 and stood up to make the free throws before leaving the court. His role in the Warriors in only his first season has made him an integral part of the rotation and fans want to see him come back for the 2026-27 season.

He’s blended into the California community too, as demonstrated by his trip to the Indian Wells. His presence at the tennis event highlights his growing connection to the California sports scene. A known tennis enthusiast, Butler was seen engaging with fans and talking about his longtime friend, Carlos Alcaraz.

It meant a lot to Alcaraz to see Butler at the grounds while he’s going through rehab for the ACL tear that ended his season early. “He’s my guy,” the Spaniard said. “I’m just really happy that with everything he’s been thruogh with the rehab, that he can show up and watch my match.”

While Butler is actively working his way back for the next season, Curry has a higher chance of returning from runner’s knee sooner. The Warriors are hustling to stay within play-in contention without the two superstars.