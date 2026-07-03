“It’s Hard to Imagine”: Massachusetts Governor Thanks Jaylen Brown After Celtics Trade Him to 76ers

For years, Jaylen Brown found himself at the center of trade rumors and questions about whether he was truly the right fit alongside the Boston Celtics’ core. The five-time All-Star consistently dismissed the speculation, delivering a career-high scoring season. Yet his time in Beantown came to an end, and the Massachusetts Governor reminded that JB’s on-court production did not solely define his legacy.

“It’s hard to imagine the @celtics without @FCHWPO,” the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, released a statement on social media. “Thank you, Jaylen, for everything you gave to Massachusetts — on the court, in our communities and for the next generation of young people who look up to you. You’ll always have a home in Boston.”

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Brown’s influence reached classrooms, community centers, local businesses, and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout Massachusetts. Throughout his time with the Celtics, the 2024 Finals MVP established himself as one of the NBA’s most thoughtful and socially engaged athletes who was never shy to speak on education, racial equity, financial literacy, or economic empowerment.

Governor Healey witnessed it firsthand last year when she visited Boston XChange, an initiative Jaylen Brown founded to support underrepresented entrepreneurs and creators. The accelerator brought together ten businesses, offering founders mentorship and business development resources.

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“Massachusetts has no shortage of creators and innovators. We just need to back their ideas with the right opportunities and investments. That’s why @FCHWPO started @BostonXchange and teamed up with the @thejlhfund to launch an accelerator built for creators,” the statement said. “Because they’ve always shown up for Boston, on and off the court. Had the opportunity to meet some of these incredible entrepreneurs last week. The talent and drive are here – and these founders are ready to hit the ground running.”

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While on one hand the Governor is praising Jaylen Brown for his impact, the insider’s reports only paint a grim picture. Reportedly, the Celtics “were done” with their five-time All-Star.

Colin Cowherd reported that people view Brown as having a “disease” where he believes he’s the smartest person in every locker room. Despite leading Boston to second place in the conference and averaging personal bests in points (28.7), rebounds (6.9), and assists (5.1) without Jayson Tatum, there was little appreciation for the 29-year-old.

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“They felt that Derrick White had a better season,” Brian Windhorst said about how the Celtics front office viewed the last season of JB. “The statistics that people use to analyze said that.”

That’s why Jaylen Brown did a live stream on his Twitch channel, his first since he was traded to the 76ers.

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“I wasn’t thrilled with how the conversation was facilitated,” Brown said. “I did feel like it was a lack of respect.”

Later, he even joked about being “programmed” to hate the 76ers. But now he remains enthusiastic about working alongside Joel Embiid, V.J. Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey.