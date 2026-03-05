“It’s Hard to Play 19-Year-Olds”: Steve Kerr Admit Warriors’ Development Struggles After Jonathan Kuminga Failure

Every young player aspires to be the franchise mainstay. Only a handful actually make it. However, within the Warriors, there’s still not a definitive centerpiece after Stephen Curry. Fans have blamed Steve Kerr for limiting young talent from becoming integral parts of the Warriors system. But the head coach never got the chance.

“I think you know part of the frustration of our fans probably stems from the fact that we have 3 lottery picks at a time when we were winning a championship. And it’s just hard to play 19-year-olds on championship teams,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game.

Likewise, the competition to be part of the rotations is stiff. Subsequently, Kerr feels that developing young stars on a championship team is much harder than anything else. He couldn’t just throw out Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody. The Warriors were expected to compete for championships.

And in his time with Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr learned something. “Grownups win championships,” his Bulls head coach once told him. Kerr agrees, but not because he feels young players aren’t capable. The Warriors head coach would rather build up their knowledge and make them part of the culture before handing over responsibilities to them.

In Kuminga’s case, there was always friction with the inconsistent opportunities coming his way. However, not all of the Warriors’ young guns have had the same fate. Moses Moody is currently having a breakout season and has become a bona fide starter for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski has picked up some momentum, understanding his role with Stephen Curry’s absence. There are a few more players who are part of the Warriors’ current rotation.

Injuries and the preceding core members leaving created those opportunities. But the case of Jonathan Kuminga seems unforgivable, no matter how you look at it.

The Warriors should have done better by Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors’ divorce from Jonathan Kuminga didn’t sting until they knew what they had. Minutes into his debut with the Atlanta Hawks, JK showed out. He scored 27 while running the floor, grabbing rebounds, and seamlessly fitting in with a new group. The Warriors needed every bit of that.

Steve Kerr had several chances to repair the relationship, too. Kuminga signed an extension in the summer, showing trust in the front office and coaching staff. He also performed well at the start of the season before an injury sidelined him. And then, Kerr never found a way to involve the 23-year-old consistently.

That didn’t change even after Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. JK picked up injuries at the wrong time. Or maybe he was driven to protest against the treatment shown to him over the years. Jonathan Kuminga was a dynamic talent sitting in the Warriors laps. They never chose to look at him with hope of being the franchise’s next star.

And now that time is gone. Integrating young players into a championship team is hard. But Steve Kerr had ample time with Jonathan Kuminga. It seemed like every young player, but JK got a fair chance at making mistakes and learning. With the Hawks, he has that freedom. And he has played energised basketball from the moment he wore that jersey.

Maybe Kerr just didn’t see it. However, there’s no two ways about it. The Warriors and the head coach could have done so much more with Jonathan Kuminga.