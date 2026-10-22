“It’s Just Different…We’ve Texted”: JJ Redick Opens Up on LeBron James’ Absence, Reveals the One Thing He Misses Most

LeBron James’ departure has left the Los Angeles Lakers entering a new chapter, with Luka Dončić now at the center of JJ Redick’s plans. But while the franchise prepares to move forward, the head coach still misses having the NBA’s all-time leading scorer around (also the league’s oldest player).

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Ahead of the Lakers’ regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Redick offered a glimpse into their relationship and explained what he valued most about his former teammate.

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“It’s just different,” JJ Redick said initially about how he feels playing without Bron at the pregame presser.

“I don’t think it’s different good, different bad, different major, different minor. It’s just different. And you know, we like our team. We’re focused on our team.” While Redick shrugged off the question with a diplomatic answer (focused on the current team), the reporter pursued harder.

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“What do you, like, miss about him? Do you still stay in touch with him? Do you text?” JJ had to respond now.

“We texted, yeah. We text. What do I miss about him? (laughs) I really appreciate consistency in approach. I think, you know, that’s kind of what was important to me as a player and what was important to me as teammates. And you know, there was a good feeling to know every time, you know, you get in the building, he’d probably be in the weight room getting ready to go.”

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It’s not something new that people praise LeBron James for. His consistency over the last 24 years.

Rather than pointing to James’ scoring or playmaking, Redick highlighted the daily habits that made him a reliable presence around the team. Seeing the 4x NBA champion preparing for work became a familiar part of the Lakers’ routine.

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The superstar’s 8-season run with the Lakers came to an end in the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the 76ers, leaving the LA side with a new era centered on Luka Doncic.

Redick’s focus now shifts to building around Luka, with the Lakers reshaping their roster for the season ahead. A complete overhaul. Additions such as Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quentin Grimes might help address the team’s needs at both ends of the floor.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James began his new chapter with the Sixers, who opened their season against the New York Knicks. The 76ers came away with a 106-100 victory at MSG, giving James a winning start in his new uniform.

Redick’s comments suggest there is still mutual respect between the former players, even as their professional paths collide on the court as opponents. The Lakers have a different roster and a new central figure in Luka, but replacing James’ daily influence is not as simple as filling a spot on the floor.

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For Redick, that familiar sight of LeBron James putting in the work before practice is what stands out most. The Lakers are moving on, but the habits of a player who helped define their recent era remain difficult to replace.

Tonight, they face a depleted Warriors team riddled with injuries at Crypto.com Arena. A chance to start their new era with a win.