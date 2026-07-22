“It’s Not About Money”: Rich Paul Reveals LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Is Back to Square One

LeBron James’ 21-day silence during free agency has fueled countless theories across the NBA. Some believed money was holding up the process. Others assumed a contender still needed to reshape its roster before making a serious push. But according to Rich Paul, neither explanation tells the real story. Instead, the 41-year-old’s decision appears to have taken an unexpected turn. It’s back to square one.

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“I had to call Rich Paul, little snotty nose a**, and I asked him, hey man, what is the holdup?” ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said on NBA Today, providing an update on his latest outreach to Rich Paul. “Is it money? Does a team need to make a move? And you know what Rich Paul told me?”

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“He said, ‘Perk, listen, man, this has nothing to do with money.’”

Perkins added that Paul told him every team at the top of James’ list has prepared to offer the same financial package.

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“Whatever LeBron James, the teams that are at the top of his list, they’re all gonna pay the same dollar amount. He’s not asking a team to move anybody that’s contradicting what they stand for. It’s not about the money, it’s about the fit.”

However, the decision is far from settled. James has chosen to reconsider his choice.

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“He’s had his mind made up. Like, I believe that it’s been a time where he had his mind made up, and then all of a sudden he’s changed his mind, and he’s back to, you know, the drawing board again,” Perkins concluded.

If accurate, that changes the entire conversation surrounding one of the biggest free-agency stories in the modern NBA.

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For weeks, leading insiders linked LeBron James to several contenders, including the Heat, Cavaliers, Sixers, Warriors, and Timberwolves. Yet despite the constant rumors, no concrete decision has emerged, leaving everyone waiting for clarity.

Even during his appearance at the Fanatics Fest in NYC, he refused to address his decision.

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Rich Paul’s own recent comments on The Pat McAfee Show reinforced much of what Perkins explained.

While refusing to reveal LeBron James’ eventual destination, Paul emphasized that the decision involves far more than basketball alone.

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“It’s a very conflicting thing because it’s a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it. I think he’s earned the right not to be rushed.”

According to Paul, James is weighing factors that extend beyond a roster fit, describing the choice as one involving “business, family, basketball.” He even admitted, saying, “I wish I did know; I don’t know.”

Rather than suggesting LeBron James is strategically delaying an announcement or negotiating for additional leverage, Paul highlighted that it’s still in the evaluation phase.

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If even his longtime agent cannot confidently predict the outcome, it underscores how unsettled the situation remains behind the scenes.

Well, Rich Paul’s cluttered drawing board should have hinted at the chaos behind the scenes. For now, though, one thing appears increasingly clear.

In short, according to Perkins’ conversation with Paul, LeBron James’ delay isn’t about money or contract negotiations but the right fit. And he has returned to his drawing board again.