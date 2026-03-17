“It’s Not Easy”: Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear After Jayson Tatum’s Return From Injury

When Jayson Tatum stepped back on the floor after months sidelined by injury, the Boston Celtics’ faithful exhaled, and then the real work began. Jaylen Brown, the breakout All-Star who’s shouldered the scoring load solo all season, now faces the classic conundrum: two alphas sharing one spotlight in a playoff race with no margin for error. ‘Sacrifice’ isn’t always sexy, but for championship-hungry Boston eyeing banner #19, it’s the price of harmony amid ramped-up minutes and rebalanced roles.

Brown starred last night as the Celtics made their way to a commanding 112-120 win over the Phoenix Suns at the TD Garden. JB dropped 41 points with seven rebounds and six assists, extending Boston’s winning streak to two games. Speaking to reporters following the game, Brown revealed his shift in mindset following Tatum’s return and what it means for the team as a whole.

“It takes some humility. It takes understanding. I think JT is extremely important for what we want to do. Obviously, I’m having a great season, but I just have to think about the big picture. Sometimes it’s not easy,” Brown told NBA reporter Bobby Manning.

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The 29-year-old has been appreciative of his teammate since his return, championing him for putting the team’s ambitions over his physical well-being.

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“First, I want to commend JT for… being like I want to come back. Him even wanting to come back is an unselfish act, putting potentially his body on the line in order for us to accomplish something great,” Brown said while on the Cousins podcast with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. “We both are on the same page; we had a good talk today about what we want. We talked about just the mindset that we both want to come back and add to winning. We have a great understanding of what it means to win. We’ve won for a long time. We know how to find success. We’re on the same page.”

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Tatum continued his steady resurgence, grabbing 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He is now averaging 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his last five games. When asked about his equation with Brown following yesterday’s win, JT replied, “We’ve just found a way to really complement each other on both ends of the floor, and win a bunch of basketball games, and win a bunch of playoff series, and win a championship.”

Jaylen Brown reflects on career-best season with the Celtics

In his 664-game NBA career, Brown is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. His seasonal averages in the absence of Tatum on the roster currently stand at 28.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 5.1 assists per game.

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This highlights how ‘The Gravedigger’ has elevated his game and embraced the primary offensive role this campaign for Joe Mazzulla’s new-look Celtics. The 2016 first-round pick (3rd overall) spoke about how this season has been pivotal for his individual development.

“For sure. And I’ve been able to be in this in a role where I’d be able to kind of control things, and everybody’s kind of playing off me,” JB told reporter Noa Dalzell. “I’ve been in those roles seldom over the years, but this year, for an extended amount of time, I’ve been able to be in that position. And it’s honestly, I feel like I still have a lot of room to grow. I feel like even now over the last couple of games, I’ve adjusted my game, and I’m still continuing to get better in my playmaking ability, seeing the floor, taking my time, all of that stuff is still continuing to improve, but it’s honestly — it’s my first opportunity in my career where I’ve been able to do this for an extended period of time.”

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Imago Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

JB also addressed his critics after falling out of contention for the MVP title race, highlighting his attitude to always put the team before himself, in pursuit of the ‘greater goal’.

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“People are going to have their critiques and their criticism, but it’s just it’s a completely different flow when people play off you or when you play off others. It’s two completely different things. From people watching the game, you just think, like, ‘just roll the ball out, and everything’s supposed to work great. Players are all supposed to fit together.’ It doesn’t always work like that. Sometimes you got to take a backseat, or sometimes you got to play more offball. So everything shifts. But this year, I’ve been able to play at my own pace, and I’ve been able to control my own destiny,” Brown concluded.

As the regular season hits its frantic final stretch—with Boston locked in for a top Eastern seed—the Brown-Tatum tandem becomes non-negotiable for playoff dominance. Crucial tests loom with home contests vs the Minnesota Timberwolves (Mar 22), and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Mar 25). These matchups will reveal if Boston’s selfless synergy could bury contenders and hoist Banner 19.