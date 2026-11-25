The Los Angeles Lakers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s best teams early this season with a great start to the year. But one ESPN insider is skeptical with their impressive record, saying they are yet to prove they are legitimate championship contenders.

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Los Angeles is tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the Western Conference at 15-3 as of this writing. Luka Doncic has been playing at an MVP level, and the Lakers have looked like a serious threat since taking over as the franchise’s centerpiece following LeBron James’ offseason departure.

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However, MacMahon believes the team’s early success needs to be put into perspective. The insider pointed to Los Angeles’ relatively easy schedule and argued that the team still has to prove itself against stronger competition. “I think the biggest overreaction is that the Lakers are clearly championship contenders,” MacMahon said on ESPN’s Get Up shared via a video on X by NBA Base.

MacMahon’s assessment comes with an important caveat: he is not ruling out the Lakers’ championship potential. Rather, he believes it is too early to place them alongside the league’s established contenders. “I’m not saying they can’t be, I’m just saying they haven’t proven to be with this great start that they’ve had against the number 29 schedule in terms of opponents’ winning percentage.”

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The Lakers’ early-season record has been impressive, but the strength of their opposition has remained a talking point for fans and analysts alike. Their opponents’ combined winning percentage ranks 29th among NBA teams, giving Los Angeles one of the easiest schedules in the league so far.

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That does not mean the Lakers have failed to take advantage of their opportunities. They have won 15 of their first 18 games, including nine of their last 10, and currently rank among the league’s top teams in offensive production.

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Still, MacMahon believes their upcoming games will provide a more meaningful assessment of their standing. “Now, we’re going to learn a lot more about the Lakers over these next few games.”

MacMahon specifically highlighted matchups against the Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. The Lakers’ actual road trip also includes a fourth game against the New Orleans Pelicans, making it a demanding stretch of four Western Conference matchups in six days.

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Los Angeles opens the trip against San Antonio on November 27 before visiting Memphis on November 29. The team then faces Houston on November 30, followed by New Orleans on December 2. The back-to-back against Memphis and Houston will also test the Lakers’ ability to maintain their level of play through a busy stretch.

“If they come out of that road trip looking rosy, then maybe it’s time to reconsider,” MacMahon added. “But I think it’s premature to put the Lakers in the conversation with the best teams in the league.”

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The schedule offers an opportunity for Los Angeles to answer the criticism. San Antonio is also 15-3, while Houston and Memphis have established themselves among the stronger teams in the West. These games should provide a better indication of how the Lakers handle opponents with legitimate postseason ambitions.

Luka Doncic Gives the Lakers a reason to believe

Despite MacMahon’s skepticism, there is a clear reason why championship expectations have grown in Los Angeles: Doncic is producing at an extraordinary level.

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Through 16 games, the Slovenian superstar is averaging 36.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field. He leads the NBA in scoring and has become the driving force behind the Lakers’ offense.

The 27-year-old superstar has already delivered several signature performances, including a 53-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers. His ability to create shots for himself and his teammates has allowed the Lakers to remain productive even without a traditional co-star sharing the offensive burden.

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That level of individual dominance is a major reason fans believe Los Angeles can compete for a championship. However, relying heavily on one player can become more difficult over an entire season, particularly when the competition gets tougher and defensive adjustments become more frequent.

There are also areas the Lakers need to address beyond Doncic’s production. Despite having Walker Kessler in the frontcourt, Los Angeles has struggled to finish defensive possessions consistently, ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding.

The team’s early record and Doncic’s performances have certainly given fans reason for optimism. But the argument is that the Lakers still need to demonstrate they can sustain that success against the NBA’s strongest teams.

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The upcoming road trip could be an important first step. If Los Angeles handles San Antonio, Memphis, Houston and New Orleans, the conversation surrounding its championship chances may change considerably. The Lakers’ start is a strong foundation, but the team still has to prove that its early dominance can translate against elite competition.