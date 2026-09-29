“It’s Something Different”: Bronny James Eager to See How Lakers Staff Treats Him Without LeBron James Around

For the first time in his professional basketball career, Bronny James is entering an NBA season without his father, LeBron James, by his side in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. He’s also stepping into a new role as one of the team’s longer-tenured players.

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The change comes after LeBron spent eight seasons in Los Angeles before signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. That made Monday’s media day a first for both Jameses in their own way. LeBron made his first public appearance in a Sixers jersey, while Bronny faced the Lakers media on his own, giving fans a closer look at the next chapter of his career. Stopping by the Spectrum SportsNet desk, Bronny offered a candid perspective on navigating his third season in Los Angeles outside the shadow of his legendary father.

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“It’s something different for sure,” Bronny said regarding the roster shift. “I’m excited for the experience, experience something different with him not being here and to see how the staff treats me without him being here. Excited for him, excited for the city.”

Though he’s excited, Bronny said he immediately felt his dad’s void upon pulling up to the Lakers’ El Segundo practice facility, yet he views the change as a natural step in his professional growth.

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“Feels like he’s not here,” Bronny told Danny Green and Byron Scott. “I don’t really have an opinion on that. That’s my dad, I spent 22 years almost living with him, so yeah, just another experience that I’m gonna be a part of and excited to see how it’s going to feel during the season too.”

After returning from Slovenia, Bronny showed genuine excitement about playing under Luka Doncic’s leadership and confirmed that it’s the same for the rest of the Lakers. But Green and his co-hosts did have to ask if Bronny played a part in LeBron James’ big offseason move.

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Bronny carving a standalone identity from LeBron James

The Spectrum hosts pressed on whether the two had lengthy discussions regarding LeBron’s decision to jump coasts to Philadelphia. But Bronny revealed that business matters between the father and son are handled with minimal fuss.

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“We’re men of very little words when it comes to talking about business, what we’re going to do and how we feel about each other,” Bronny explained.

“So there wasn’t really much to be honest with you… He’s got his own path, and I’ve got my own. So he knows that I want to make a name for myself, continue my career and keep growing as a player. And he knows that I want to focus on that. So he decides to do that, I’m happy for him and excited to see where their season goes.”

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Since being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, Bronny has faced intense public scrutiny regarding nepotism and his place in the league. However, entering his third year in the organization, the 21-year-old guard is determined to silence critics by proving his value on his own merits.

“For me, just the motivating factor of creating my own path and my own career makes me want to get up every day and work hard,” Bronny shared.

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“Come in the gym and learn from guys that have been around longer than me. And it’s just something that I’ve followed my entire life. You guys know me as Bronny and my real name is LeBron, like, I’ve been doing this for however long, so I think it’s a motivating factor for me just getting up every day and trying to prove myself as Bronny instead of LeBron.”

Bronny’s developmental path has seen him split time between the main roster and the G League affiliate Coachella Valley Lakers (formerly the South Bay Lakers).



During the 2025–26 campaign, he made 42 appearances for head coach JJ Redick, serving as an energetic, point-of-attack defensive presence. Redick expressed strong enthusiasm for Bronny’s growth on ESPN LA:



“That guy’s good. He’s a good basketball player. We’re excited to have him and we’re excited to coach him this year.”

The father-son duo still found time for some competitive fun before heading their separate ways for training camp. Bronny revealed that he and LeBron recently played a round of golf, and he couldn’t resist taking a shot at his dad after winning.

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“I won. He’s pretty p—ed about it,” Bronny said.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see that competitive spirit carry over to the NBA court. The league scheduled LeBron’s return to Los Angeles for a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers. The two will meet again on March 4 when the Lakers travel to Philadelphia.

The upcoming matchups have only added to Bronny’s excitement about facing his father.

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“Excited to see him on Christmas,” Bronny said. “Excited to play against him on Christmas, so that’s gonna be good. That’s pretty much it.”