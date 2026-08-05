“It’s Tough”: Hornets Star Breaks Silence on LaMelo Ball’s Departure to the Timberwolves

NBA trades reshape franchises overnight. They also dismantle relationships that took years to build. We witnessed a few such relationships break this offseason. That reality hit Hornets forward Brandon Miller after LaMelo Ball’s blockbuster move to the Wolves. The young star admitted that losing one of his closest teammates was far more difficult than simply watching another roster transaction unfold.

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“You know, it’s tough, man,” Miller admitted, speaking on Road Trippin’ Show alongside Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. Particularly, the forward didn’t hide the emotions surrounding Ball’s departure.

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“You know, your brother, Day ones, you know, gone,” he added. “It hurts, but I think we all know the NBA game, and I know he will be great in Minnesota.”

Above all, he remained excited to watch Ball continue developing as both a player and a leader despite the change of threads. For Miller, LaMelo Ball’s leadership often went unnoticed.

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“Just excited to see his growth. And that was the main thing I was excited for him last year, was just his leadership growth. I feel like the media kind of had him looking crazy a lot of times.”

As a rookie entering the NBA, he viewed LaMelo Ball as the veteran presence in the Hornets’ dressing room despite the relatively small age gap between them.

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“I looked at him as my vet. He was 23 at the time; I was 20,” Miller added. He naturally looked up to him for guidance while adjusting to life in the league. Losing that daily voice creates a significant void for one of the NBA’s youngest rosters.

Moreover, Miller also challenged a narrative that followed Ball throughout his time with the Buzz City.

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Miller argued that the media often portrayed LaMelo Ball as lacking leadership qualities. From his perspective, those criticisms overlooked the conversations Ball consistently had with teammates behind closed doors.

Richard Jefferson expanded on that point during the discussion.

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The former NBA Champ argued that today’s young stars are often expected to mature without the benefit of experienced veterans guiding them through the process.

“For instance, Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem. They had older teams, they had younger teams, but you always had a vet presence that can help guide players. And now that the league is younger, as you are so talented, and you are having to mature faster without guidance, and I always think it’s a disservice.”

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That context makes Miller’s comments particularly revealing.

LaMelo Ball wasn’t simply the Hornets’ primary playmaker. He also served as one of the few established voices inside the young locker room alongside Miles Bridges. Miller’s comments suggest his influence extended far beyond what fans saw during games.

The trade also shifts the Hornets’ basketball identity.

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With Ball now in Minny, the responsibility of leading Charlotte falls more heavily on Miller and the team’s remaining young core. However, Naz Reid’s inclusion has been a relief.

Trades often define the business side of basketball. Miller’s reaction served as a reminder of the human side. While he believes Ball will thrive in Minnesota, his words also underscore what Charlotte is losing. It wasn’t just an All-Star talent, but a voice that carried the team.