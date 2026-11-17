JJ Redick called it a “disservice” when the Los Angeles Lakers almost blew a 31-point lead against the Phoenix Suns. It’s been a recurring issue where big fourth-quarter leads have come down to single digits. Multiple times, the head coach had no option but to insert Luka Doncic and co. again to save the game.

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That’s why the blame has fallen on the Lakers’ third unit for being unable to protect the lead. Deondre Hawkins, Associate Producer at ESPN and host of Lakers Talk Daily on ESPN LA, specifically called out Bronny James, Hardy and Looney for failing to help out Luka Doncic.

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“There’s no trust in your third unit,” Hawkins said on The D’Marco & Travis Afternoon Show. “I’m tired of the excuse of, like, ‘Oh, they’re two G leagues.’ No, man. Like when Bronny James is in there, Jaden Hardy is in there, and Looney is in there, whoever is in that third string, the expectation is you’re supposed to maintain the lead. Because you’re going up against the Phoenix Suns’ secondary unit as well. So there’s no excuse in that.

“And the Toronto Raptors, when they give up that lead, and they cut it down to five points. No excuse. Raptors are going out there with their two A&G League guys. And Luka Doncic just having comments and saying that there are conversations about him resting the whole entire fourth quarter. And then you have to pull him back in just to close out a game when you have 31 points. It’s unacceptable, man. They got to get better at that.”

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On Sunday, the Lakers had a massive 31-point lead late in the third quarter and 24 points when the final frame began. Then a 20-6 run brought the Suns within single digits. Interestingly, Devin Booker was on the bench, and it was the Suns’ second unit responsible for the 43-point fourth quarter. Luka Doncic’s presence helped the team stop Phoenix’s momentum and secure their eighth straight win.

Even the Slovenian called out his teammates.

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“It’s good. It just talks a lot about team. But I wasn’t planning on playing fourth quarter,” said Doncic post-game. “We got to get better at that. I know we won eight in a row, but we got to get better at that. Once we get up, we got to stay there, and we got to work on that.”

While Bronny James, Hardy, and Looney did not feature in the Suns matchup, it boils down to no trust in them due to previous matchups. Now, James Jr. is already in his third NBA season, yet after making his season debut against Golden State, he was given four consecutive DNP-CDs.

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Through Nov. 15, he’s appeared in just six games, accumulating a grand total of 16 minutes. While his opportunities have come in garbage time, Bronny James has failed to make his impact. One of the performances came when the Lakers already had a 22-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Raptors.

Toronto cut it down to five. Now, Bronny James played just two minutes but finished without a point, rebound, or assist. His minus-11 plus-minus was the second-worst on the Lakers. Even head coach JJ Redick gave a warning statement to the roster, including Bronny James.

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“I won’t make that mistake again,” said Redick post-game. “I’ll leave the guys in. You gotta play to the final buzzer, and if guys are not ready to play, then I just won’t put them in.”

Another performance that brought scrutiny over Bronny James was against the Bucks. The third-year guard was a -13 in 4 minutes. Similarly, Jaden Hardy and Kevon Looney received similar plus-minus scores against the Bucks.

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Hardy also has received three consecutive DNP-CDs between Oct. 23 and 27. Although he played over nine minutes against the Clippers on Oct. 28, he scored just two points. For the season, the 24-year-old has appeared in only seven of the Lakers’ first 14 games, averaging 3.6 minutes and 1.6 points, while shooting just 15.4% from the field and 18.2% from three.

Looney brought championship experience, but averaging just 1.3 points in 5.7 minutes isn’t enough to establish himself as a dependable option for JJ Redick. That’s why calls have been prevalent on the Lakers’ third unit to shoulder responsibility.