“It’s Unfair”: NBA Voter Who Snubbed Victor Wembanyama From All-NBA First Team Explains Controversial Decision

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama nearly had a flawless run. He was a unanimous selection for the All-Defensive First Team and the first unopposed DPOY. He was also chosen for the All-NBA First Team, with 99 out of 100 voters selecting him. Just one didn’t. And the reason behind Justin Termine opting to exclude Wemby might make you cringe.

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From the 2023-24 season, the NBA changed the criteria for its All-NBA teams. They expanded the horizon to include the 15 best players rather than sticking to the five positions. That’s why you saw no forward make it to the All-NBA First Team this year. However, Termine argued that going against the traditional grain undermines some games’ greats.

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“This year, he was the second-best center, and I vote by position. Now, here’s the explanation as to why I vote by position. In my opinion, it is unfair historically to those that came before, whom I have great respect for. Those guys at center were not allowed to be on the First Team at the same time. So it’s unfair to Wilt and Russell and all the other guys who couldn’t make First Team at the same time just because somebody played the same position,” Termine explained.

Many of the past centers, such as Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing, could have received more accolades had the current regulations been in place then. But it was to tackle this exact issue that Adam Silver expanded the selection criteria to be position-less. The change was introduced to avoid being unfair in the future. The shift from position-based to position-less voting is progress. Termine’s thought process is still backward, limiting him from realizing that those legends actually won the fight.

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History can’t be rewritten, but the league learned from past inequity. However, they helped Silver and the NBA come to a realization that voters now understood, choosing Victor Wembanyama.

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Justin Termine dishes high praise for Victor Wembanyama.

Termine praised Wembanyama as best player in world, making his snub harder to defend. Voters didn’t leave any doubt when making him the first-ever unanimous DPOY. Wembanyama’s presence alone limits opposing offenses. They don’t want to get to the rim with the 7’4″ center lurking in the shadows. And offensively, he found a new gear, averaging 25 points on a career-high 51.2% shooting.

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Early season calf injuries kept Wembanyama from embellishing these stats even more. Termine acknowledges that and actually spoke highly of Wembanyama’s ceiling.

“First, let me say this. I voted Wembanyama third for MVP, and I actually think he’s a better player than SGA. I think he is the best player in the world right now. But I thought Jokic had a better regular season at the same position. But I absolutely love this kid. I think he has a chance to be the best player of all-time,” he said during his explanation.

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So why the snub? Termine claims fairness to legends, but the league already solved that problem. Termine only did that to be fair to the legends who didn’t have the same luxury as Wembanyama. But the question is, why limit the modern generation all these years later? If there’s a chance to recognise talent despite limitations, voters should take it. Termine is using the traditional system to influence his vote.

It goes against the renewed bylaws set for All-NBA teams. Being regressive is the last thing you need from a voter. Justin Termine needs to understand this. Termine’s position-voting contradicts the league’s modernization, as well as the legends he defends.