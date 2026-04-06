“It’s Unfortunate”: Ex-HC Jason Kidd Defends Luka Doncic’s MVP Case Amid Mavs Trade Controversy

The Dallas Mavericks’ blockbuster 2025 trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis continues to reverberate, fueled by ownership drama and fan backlash. Minority owner Mark Cuban recently reignited the fire, revealing on a podcast that coach Jason Kidd was involved in the decision-making process alongside ex-GM Nico Harrison. The billionaire businessman lamented the move, insisting Doncic’s elite production shouldn’t have been sacrificed.

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Now, with Luka thriving on the Lakers and the Mavs rebuilding around star rookie Cooper Flagg, the NBA’s 65-game rule threatens to sideline the Slovenian’s MVP bid after an injury capped his game tally at 64 contests. Following tonight’s emphatic home showing against LA, Kidd, Luka’s former head coach, was questioned about his absence due to a hamstring strain.

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“Yeah, it’s unfortunate. not just for Luka, but there’s others in that same uh situation,” Kidd replied. “Again, Luka is having an MVP season, and he’s playing at a very, very high level, and for him to get hurt and not to be rewarded for that season is, you know, unfortunate. So hopefully, as I know, the NBA will look at these cases, and hopefully we’ll find a way to make sure that guys don’t get left out from this.”

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The NBA’s 65-game rule, introduced in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement to combat load management, requires players to appear in at least 65 regular-season games, with at least 63 of those logging 20+ minutes (and up to two additional games counting at 15+ minutes) to qualify for major individual awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA teams.

The rule was designed to ensure star players participate more consistently in the regular season, boosting league integrity and appeal to broadcast partners. However, it has drawn growing criticism for its rigidity, especially when late-season injuries sideline transcendent performers. The NBPA has publicly called for reforms or exceptions for significant injuries, citing cases like this season’s snubs.

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Before his injury on April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Doncic was having a sensational run. He forced his way back into the MVP conversation after averaging 36 points in 17 games since the start of March up until last week.

His hamstring injury effectively rules him out of round one of the playoffs (or round two, if LA makes it that far). Doncic is pursuing specialized treatment in Europe to accelerate healing, with timelines varying.

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Flagg starred for the hosts tonight, dropping 46 points to win against LeBron James & Co. by a 128-134 scoreline. Coach JJ Redick banked on the likes of Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard, and Deandre Ayton to make up for the missing Doncic and Austin Reaves, but they fell short.

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65-game rule casualties ft. Luka Doncic, Ant Edwards, and Cunningham

The NBA’s 65-game rule—enacted to combat load management—promised integrity but now extracts a brutal toll on its biggest names. It risks turning transcendent seasons into footnotes. But Luka Doncic and his agent are trying to sidestep this criterion.

His agent, Bill Duffy of WME Basketball, declared his client’s intention to file an ‘Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge’ under the league’s participation policy.

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“Luka has gone to great lengths to show up for his team and this league this season,” Duffy said in a statement following Luka’s latest injury setback. “His record-breaking season deserves to be noted in the history books… We look forward to working with the NBPA and the league office to ensure a fair outcome.”

This might open the floodgates for the likes of Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards to file similar challenges in light of their injury niggles. Cunninham (61 games) suffered a is recovering from a collapsed left lung (pneumothorax) sustained on March 17 against the Washington Wizards.

Before that, he was averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists this campaign. His performances, along with those of teammate Jalen Duren, have been pivotal for elevating the Pistons to the number one seed in the East.

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Similarly, Edwards has been having a standout season of his own. The 24-year-old boasts career-best averages of 28.9 points in 60 games. He’s dealing with severe inflammation in his right knee and is being carefully managed ahead of the playoffs. Veterans LeBron James (56 games) and Stephen Curry (39 games) will also miss out on postseason awards due to the 65-game rule.

As the regular season’s final buzzer nears, the NBA’s criteria/rule leaves fans heartbroken over what might have been. Luka’s historic run, Ant’s breakout fury, and Cade’s maestro magic all risk being forgotten because of nothing but cruel timing.

Will the league bend for fairness, or double down on the line in the sand? One thing’s clear: these snubs will fuel fiercer playoff performances.