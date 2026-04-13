“It’s Up to Her”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves Bucks Future in Wife Mariah’s Hands After Failed Season

The future of the Milwaukee Bucks now rests entirely on one person. And it’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team now enters a summer of change after a 50-loss season and Doc Rivers’ exit. They might not only be on the hunt for their next head coach, but also a new franchise cornerstone. The situation with Giannis is tense at best and volatile at worst following a public disagreement on how the Bucks should end the 2025-26 season and NBA investigation. Antetokounmpo has a decision to make during the offseason, but he won’t be doing it alone. His ride-or-die, Mariah Riddlesprigger would decide if Giannis and the Bucks are heading for divorce.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two-time MVP is eligible for a supermax extension to the tune of $275 million on October 1, 2026. Whether he takes that deal or demands a trade will be the most anticipated decision of the offseason. Speaking to The Athletic, Giannis spun this basketball decision into a domestic one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, I don’t wear the pants in my relationship; I gotta ask my wife,” Giannis told reporters in Philadelphia during the Bucks’ season finale against the 76ers. “If my wife says yes, (then) yes. If she says no, (then) no. It’s up to her. So, you guys gotta ask her.” Well, Mariah was not in Philly for them to ask her. So there’s a pin on that for now.

But the remark has been signature to Giannis so far. His family, including the potential signings of his brothers, Alex and Thanasis, weigh on his professional decisions. It’s something he reiterated when pressed on the extension talks too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, that’s too far away,” he said about the October 1 deadline. The Antetokounmpo family have about seven months to deliberate over it together. “It’s something I gotta sit down, see, talk with my family, see what’s best for me and what’s best for my family, for my career. If that’s the best scenario, I will definitely want to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariah runs the the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF). The Rice University grad also holds a degree in sports management which she’s used to further Giannis’ career. Her input on this will be strategic.

But there’s a still exclamation point on that extension. The Bucks have not yet made him an offer. And after the way this season has gone, the Bucks will have to deliberate by committee too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo don’t have an offer from the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was healthy for only 36 games this season. But he was still fighting for a better outcome. Throughout the season, a disconnect between the locker room and front office was evident with trade rumors and the Greek-born superstar calling out his team and teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

His recent comments calling the Bucks’ decision to shut him down as a “slap in the face” resulted in the NBA investigating the team for his injury management. That has been a different can of worms. Even ex NBA players turned on Giannis for drawing an investigation to his team.

In this volatile situation, the Bucks and Doc Rivers agreed on parting ways. Where a conspiracy theory abounded that Giannis is responsible for comings and goings of head coaches, he was completely unaware of Doc’s exit. It indicates he’s not been involved in the Bucks’ restructure even though he previously claimed his opinions were consulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made it clear to The Athletic, “But before we even talk about an extension, somebody (has) gotta offer me that. I haven’t been offered an extension, so that’s too far. You gotta take it a step at a time.”

Antetokounmpo admitted, “I don’t know what the number is,” even though a $275 million figure has been floated in the media. Regardless, he claims he’s in the position to pass up on that offer. “I think I’m pretty much OK. If I don’t take it, it would probably affect my great-great-grandkids. It won’t affect me. But, what would you do, basketball-wise? Money doesn’t mean nothing to me. Zero. Absolutely zero. What means something to me is winning. What would you do? Take money out of it.”

So it appears no amount of money will define Giannis’ future. It’s all going to come down to family and Mariah. That puts the team in an interesting position too. By deferring to his wife, Giannis has effectively moved the goalposts for a front office already reeling from three coaching changes across two seasons.