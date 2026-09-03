“It’s Very Personal”: Stephen A. Smith Gets Honest About LeBron James Beef Amid Tom Brady Comparison

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have traded criticism for years, but Smith now says their relationship has crossed a line that does not apply to anyone else.

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This was made obvious by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith being on Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill Podcast, where he was asked if his feud with LeBron had turned personal.

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“With LeBron and me, take that off the table. It’s very personal. Nothing else is personal.”

The brewing dispute came to a boil when former Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James confronted television analyst Stephen A. Smith courtside in a match against the New York Knicks on March 6, 2025, about the broadcast criticism directed at his son, guard Bronny James.

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Stephen A. Smith had been criticizing Bronny James for being undeserving of being in the NBA because he had not proved himself enough and needed to be in the G-League. Smith thought that the special treatment that Bronny James was getting was an undeserved privilege that would cause him undue criticism.

Nevertheless, Smith’s frustration did not end there. In the very same episode of the Flagrant and Funny show, Smith described why the fact that LeBron had appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” made him see things differently.

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“Two months later, he rolled up on me. After that, I went on TV the next day and said, ‘I understand that was a dad talking. Let it go,’ until he went on the Pat McAfee Show just to disrespect me. That’s when the gloves came off,” Smith added.

LeBron James’s choice to appear on The Pat McAfee Show is considered an insult to television commentator Stephen A. Smith because the show is scheduled directly after his own program, First Take.

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Host Jemele Hill questioned Stephen A. Smith during their podcast conversation, asking if his intense style was exclusive to this basketball disagreement:

“If someone in your position had that type of beef with another sports figure, like Tom Brady, would you view it the same way?”

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Television commentator Stephen A. Smith quickly defended his history of blunt criticism in all sports, saying, “Right.”

He used his history of commentating to support his stance, saying that the principle that he can challenge even the most successful and best athletes is applicable to everyone without exception. He went on to cite seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who ended his career as the all-time leading passer in the NFL with 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.

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Overall, the statements made by Stephen A. Smith indicate that he is no longer criticizing LeBron James on basketball, as his feud with him involves personal issues and disrespect.