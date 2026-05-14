“It’s Very Physical”: James Harden’s Teammate Left With Brutal Scars on Face After Intense Game 5 vs. Pistons

Evan Mobley walked away with a deep mark across his face and a performance that perfectly captured the brutality of the Cavaliers’ playoff battle against the Pistons. In a game packed with hard fouls, momentum swings and overtime drama, Mobley fought through the physical punishment to help Cleveland grind out a 117-113 win and seize a 3-2 series lead. While the scars told the story of the night’s intensity, James Harden delivered the finishing blows.

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The veteran guard erupted for 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists, taking control when the Cavaliers needed him most after climbing back from a 15-point deficit. But Cleveland’s comeback would not have been possible without Mobley’s all-around brilliance on both ends of the floor.

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“Games like this.. It’s very physical, so you do all that. It comes to territory, you know, especially taking the paint down there,” Mobley told the reporters. “He keeps a little head timing. You can’t always get call for a little fouls here and there, so playing through it. And that’s what I did tonight.”

Mobley came through with several game-changing moments, including a thunderous poster over Ausar Thompson and a clutch fourth-quarter three-pointer that shifted the momentum back toward Cleveland. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks, battling through constant contact in the paint before revealing after the game just how physical the contest had become.

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And for Mobley, it was hardly the first time injuries have interrupted Cleveland’s season. The Cavaliers star already battled through ankle trouble during last year’s playoffs before suffering multiple calf strains during the 2025-26 campaign that forced him to miss extended time. But on Wednesday night, he played through the pain and helped drag Cleveland to the brink of advancing.

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The Pistons have been physical throughout this series. Whether that is on the perimeter or in the paint, they have tried to disrupt the Cavaliers’ momentum as part of their identity. “That’s who we are defensively,” J.B. Bickerstaff said after Game 1 of this series.

“That’s what our physicality does to people. It puts them in tight spots, and then they have to make plays in tight spots. The aim is to wear you down as much as we possibly can.”

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The numbers back it up. They are fouling 22.9 times per game in these playoffs, which puts them in the middle of the pack. But they are conceding 28.5 free throws per game, which is only less than Minnesota. So, the Cavaliers are getting some advantage through the Pistons’ style, as they received 38 free throws in this game while conceding only 20.

That is also because Harden and Co. are playing their basketball despite the bumps and physical play, as Mobley said. They are shooting at an effective field goal percentage of 54% while containing the Pistons to 52.7%. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points, while James Harden is averaging 21 points. Mobley, a lockdown defender, is averaging 14.3 a game.

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All while bringing down their turnover rate to 16.5% from 17.5% in the Raptors series. Take into account that the Pistons were the best turnover-inducing team in the regular season, and this has been some poised basketball from the Cavaliers. There is still another game to win, but James Harden is in no mood to lose.

“He is Locked in”: Evan Mobley Emphasizes James Harden’s Importance After Lebron James-Like Performance

The Cavaliers were scratchy in this game despite the win. The Pistons led 69% of the time, and they had a 96.8% chance to win with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Yet, James Harden and Co. persevered, outscoring them 23-10 since then. It was their experience and clutch play that got them over the line. And Harden was at the center of it all, as his performance was the first of its kind since LeBron James in 2016.

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“James Harden is the first Cavs player with 30+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST & 3+ BLK in a playoff game since LeBron James did it in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals vs. the Warriors,” ESPN Insights wrote.

At 36, Harden is trying to rewrite the book on his playoff abilities. So far, he is succeeding. The mental block that has sometimes fazed him in the playoffs could be going away.

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“He’s really locked in right now,” Mobley said. “Every single game, he’s ready to go. That speaks to his professionalism, why he’s been in the league this long, and why he’s doing what he’s doing at this age. He’s one of the greats. We need to keep doing this, keep focusing on recovery, and be ready for the next game.”

But is it too soon to say that Harden has overcome his playoff hump? In Game 2, he scored 10 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, dished 3 assists, swiped 1 steal, and blocked 0 shots on 23.1% shooting.

“Today was James Harden’s 182nd career playoff game. It was the 36th time he’s had 3 or fewer made field goals,” noted NBA analyst Nick Wright.

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However, if Harden takes this Cavaliers side deeper into the playoffs, the tide might start turning.