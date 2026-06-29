“It’s Volatile, It’s Risky”: LaMelo Ball’s Biggest Issue Revealed After Timberwolves Pair Him With Anthony Edwards

On paper, the backcourt pairing of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball checks plenty of boxes: elite scoring, flashy playmaking, and undeniable star power. But not everyone is convinced it would be the slam dunk it appears to be. League insider Evan Sidery already called it an all-in risk for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and other analysts have echoed this sentiment.

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“My initial reaction was lukewarm,” Adam Mares said on the All NBA Podcast. “My Friday reaction was pretty positive, and I think the more I sit on it, the more I think it’s really good. I mean, it’s volatile. It’s risky. And I think the injury risk of LaMelo Ball is the biggest thing.”

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Even Marc Stein called it his “favorite trade of the week” before underlining the lingering issues that the Timberwolves have to manage.

“Look, Charlotte, I think they got a lot back for LaMelo Ball, and I think they were very smart. He played 72 games this season. The previous three seasons he missed, I don’t even remember how many. I lost count. I just think it’s too grand a risk for Minnesota.

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“They (Hornets) were clearly like, ‘We got a full season out of this guy. We kept his minutes down, too. This is now Kon Knueppel’s team, Brandon Miller’s team and Charles Lee’s team.’ I think they knew very shortly after the season that they were going to go this direction and basically move out of the LaMelo Ball business.”

Imago Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last season, LaMelo Ball played more than 70 games for the first time since his sophomore year. Those extended minutes paid off, as he ranked second in the league behind Nikola Jokic in creating quality shot opportunities for his teammates. However, the former Hornets star still lacks postseason experience, with no playoff appearances and only four Play-In games to his name. That absence raises concerns about how he might handle the intensity of a postseason run and whether it could lead to another late-season stumble for the Timberwolves.

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Even though Ball continues to produce at a high level when healthy, his long-term durability remains a growing concern. Executives and analysts can no longer overlook the uncertainty surrounding his ability to stay on the floor.

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Anthony Edwards’ reaction to LaMelo Ball signing

“From what I’ve heard, by the way, ‘Anthony Edwards is over the moon,’ was the quote I got about this deal,” reporter Kyle Theige said during the Dane Moore NBA Podcast. “And I think if Ant could sign an extension with Minnesota today, he would sign that extension. I think that’s worth mentioning after what we kind of heard earlier this week.”

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To put the trade in motion, the Wolves first traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. They then shipped off Naz Reid and a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033 to the Hornets to acquire Ball. This leaves Minnesota without a true power forward on its roster.

The Wolves did select 6-foot-9 forward Trey Kaufman-Renn out of Purdue with the 59th pick in the NBA Draft. But expecting the 23-year-old to jump into a starting role will be unreasonable. So, expect Jaden McDaniels at power forward, starting alongside LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, and Gobert. This takes away his actual ability to guard the perimeter. The Wolves solved the problem at the point but will now need to find another solution at four.