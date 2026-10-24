“I’ve Got Two Kids…”: Jayson Tatum Shuts Down ‘Beef’ With Jaylen Brown After 76ers Star’s Public Call Out

A single emoji had us feeling like it’s 2004 again. Jayson Tatum opened up about the Jaylen Brown trade in his YouTube video, and the clips went viral. In one of them, Brown made an intriguing comment that brought back memories of alleged comments Kobe Bryant or Shaquille O’Neal supposedly threw out following the breakup of the Lakers duo. Now the sole cornerstone of the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has directly addressed the growing media circus surrounding his relationship with his former co-star.

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After leading Boston to a 107–103 victory over the New York Knicks with a 36-point performance, reporters asked about Brown’s public call-out. Tatum maintained a calm, measured stance while shutting down suggestions of hostility with Brown.

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” I mean, for me… I understand we’re in a entertainment business. Me personally, I’m not much of an off-the-court entertainer type of guy… for me it’s like, I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him, right?” Tatum said. “And I think the frustrating part is since, you know, he’s not on our, you know, with the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven’t been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we’ve grown together, right? And it’s turned into this, you know, like drama type of thing. I mean, it’s like, I’m not like, it’s not really like… I got two kids, you know what I’m saying?”

The dad of two seemingly implied that with his focus divided between basketball and his family, he has no time to dwell on narratives. Instead, he expressed deep frustration with how his championship partnership with Brown has turned into a public drama.

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The tension reignited when Tatum dove right into the Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade on his YouTube documentary series Summer of Jayson. He recalled his shocked reaction to learning that Brown had been traded to the rival Philadelphia 76ers during an offseason workout in Las Vegas amid Summer League. Brown responded directly under an Instagram reel of the clip, dropping a solitary blue cap emoji (“🧢”), a visual slang for lying or exaggeration, effectively challenging Tatum’s account of being blindsided.

Tatum refused to make a big deal out of Brown’s reaction and went on to reveal that he attempted to communicate directly with Brown as soon as the blockbuster transaction took place.

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“Like, I reached out to him the day he got traded. Like, I called him, I texted him. And I understand people process things differently. So for me, you know, like at this point in our lives, like we too old to be having, you know, our relationship discussed X, Y, and Z like on the internet, like, you know, if there’s a conversation to be had, we can definitely have that conversation. I welcome that. Right. I’ve always wanted the best for him and wished the best for him, always publicly said those things. I’ve seen all these things about like ‘get your popcorn ready when they play,’ like there’s not no f—-ing boxing match; like, we play basketball. Like I said again, there’s no animosity, there’s no beef, like, and I just hate the way that the conversation or the narrative around it…”

He simultaneously left the door open to resolve it, saying, “There’s not enough communication, and I think a conversation would solve or, you know, put out a lot of fires, and again, right, you know, people process, handle things at their own time, and whenever, you know, that it happens, you know, it’ll happen.”

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When pressed on whether he felt disappointed that Brown appeared to lean into the online narratives, Tatum urged fans and the media to stop comparing their situation to the most infamous fallout in NBA history.

“Yeah. I mean, I’m not like blaming anybody for how they feel, right?” Tatum said. “Everybody is entitled to their own feelings, and we all go through different things in our lives. Just for me, and I mean all of y’all kind of saw us grow up and everything that we accomplished, and I don’t want that to be in the rearview mirror of, you know, what’s being talked about when it pertains to us, too. It should be celebrated, right? Like, I mean, people played in this league and never went to the Finals. We went twice and won a championship. So it should be more about that. Like, this ain’t no f—-ing Shaq and Kobe. Like, there’s no beef or… It’s not about that. It should be more, you know, praise, and, you know, I understand that don’t necessarily sell, and drama gets clicks and views, but I’m not like really into [it]; that’s not like my thing.”

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The trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia ended one of the most productive pairings of the modern era. Almost a decade together in Boston, Tatum and Brown guided the franchise to five Eastern Conference Finals appearances, two NBA Finals trips, and the 2024 NBA title.

While Tatum has publicly maintained he has no ill will, fans saw a frosty dynamic when Brown returned to the TD Garden for the first time after the trade during the preseason. Both players warmed up on the court within a few feet of each other but neither spoke a word while the 76ers players were interacting with Paul George.

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While external debate surrounding Brown’s single-emoji comment continues to build anticipation for their first court matchup of the 2026–27 regular season on November 10 in Philadelphia, Tatum’s stance is indicates any outstanding communication with his former teammate will be handled privately.