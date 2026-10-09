“I’ve Had the Chance to Escape This System”: Victor Wembanyama Stands With French Students Amid Violent School Protests

French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not get lost in translation when he voiced direct support for the tens of thousands of students in his home country. As student protests sweep Europe, thousands of French high school students took to the streets to protest severe funding and staffing shortages in education. The San Antonio Spurs center drew on his own background growing up in the Parisian suburbs to firmly back the teens in France.

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Addressing reporters following San Antonio’s preseason opener on Thursday, the 22-year-old was asked about the protest movement that drew an estimated 71,500 demonstrators nationwide, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry. He reflected on the escalating unrest across his home country, where student blockades and labor strikes have resulted in thousands of arrests and widespread clashes with law enforcement.

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Expressing deep personal concern over the situation unfolding in France, Wemby explained that he feels a strong connection to the youth currently taking to the streets.

“(I have) A lot of interest. I meant it,” he said, referring to a social media exchange with a French fan. “I was in that position not so long ago. I’ve had the chance to escape this system, escape this trouble. But it’s a chance, it’s luck. So I want to show my support.”

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Speaking in French to European reporters following the game, Wemby reiterated his solidarity with the younger generation fighting for systemic improvements in their schools.

“I’m glad that high school students and young people in general are making themselves heard,” Wembanyama stated, as translated from French reports. “Because I hear them and I support them, and I hope that the people way up there will do the same.”

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Wembanyama’s public stance was first signaled online just a day before his comments. On Wednesday, after he posted a series of summer photos to his Instagram account, including shots in Paris and his hometown of Nanterre during a trip that also included training with the French rugby team, a commenter wrote, “Wemby viens manifester avec nous 🤨” ( Rough translation: “Wemby come protest with us 🤨”).

Wembanyama directly replied, writing, “j’aimerais trop” (Rough translation:”I would love to”) to the fan. That exchange quickly circulated across social media platforms. He doubled down on it at the preseason game on Thursday.

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The protest movement began in September when students in Seine-Saint-Denis initiated campus blockades alongside teachers to highlight crumbling school infrastructure, severe teacher absenteeism, and overcrowded classrooms. Protests spread rapidly to over 1,000 schools across France, with more than 220 campuses completely blockaded.

After tensions escalated, French authorities reported over 3,000 arrests alongside injuries to nearly 400 police officers and 230 students and staff.

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For Wemby, who grew up in the neighboring Parisian suburb of Nanterre before entering the NBA, supporting the French students represents a growing willingness to utilize his global platform. French media members noted that Wembanyama has progressively opened up on societal topics as his career advances into his fourth professional season.

He recently denounced sportsbook endorsements, claiming he wants to select deals that have a positive impact.

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“Obviously, we earn millions and millions. This is not our biggest strength. Our biggest strength is inspiring.” He said at a Spurs practice session. “I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.”

The reigning DPOY addressed his recent outspokenness this past August, saying, “As the years go by, I have fewer and fewer filters, and I’m less and less afraid to say what I think. I’m not afraid to share my opinion, either. I’m not afraid of upsetting people.”

Wembanyama has previously commented on U.S. social justice movements and other issues back in France in this past year alone. As the student-led demonstrations in France continue to draw international scrutiny ahead of upcoming labor union strikes, the generational star from the NBA vocally backing them highlights Wemby’s conscious effort to be a positive role model for his young fans.