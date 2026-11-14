“I’ve Never Complained a Day In My Life”: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Responds to Backlash Over Alex Cooper Interview

Public life brings constant scrutiny, and Ayesha Curry is finding that not only her first leading role in a recent movie, but also her comments from over a year ago are getting dissected. After her comments from the Call Her Daddy episode resurfaced with more criticism, she followed her husband’s lead. Stephen Curry also showed he supported her acting career and prompted podcasters to apologize. Now she set the record straight on social media following a wave of online criticism for her past revelations.

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As her on-screen kiss with Second Chance Holiday sparked criticism about her daring to pursue acting despite being Steph Curry’s wife, clips of her candid Call Her Daddy appearance are being used against her. After one X user commented on a clip, “pray you NEVER marry someone like Ayesha Curry,” another person posted a long, scathing critique about Ayesha’s comments on motherhood.

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“Being a mom is the greatest job. Not always easy, but by far the most rewarding. Watching Ayesha Curry complain about motherhood is disturbing. Having a husband, beautiful children and the opportunity to be present while raising them are blessings so many women pray for. Motherhood requires sacrifice. We all know that. But your children are not the reason you missed out on life. They are part of the life God blessed you with. Imagine being so focused on what you think motherhood took from you that you fail to appreciate everything God has given you. Some women are praying for a husband. Some are praying for a child. Others are praying for the opportunity to stay home and raise their children. And here you are complaining about the very blessings they are begging God for. ‘Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.’ Psalm 127:3,” the person wrote.

Rather than letting the narrative fester, Ayesha stepped forward directly to correct the misunderstanding. Highlighting that her words had been stripped of their original context, she fired back with a concise and definitive statement on X: “I’ve never complained a day in my life. I was asked a question about what I envisioned for myself when I was a LITTLLE GIRL.”

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The online backlash began after the August 20, 2025 episode of Call Her Daddy, in which host Alex Cooper shifted the conversation to the gap between childhood expectations and adult reality. During the interview, Cooper asked Ayesha about her early ambitions and whether she had always imagined having a large family.

Ayesha’s actual exchange on the podcast provided a candid look at how her life pivoted away from her original professional ambitions.

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“Did you always know you wanted a big family?” Cooper asked.

Ayesha said, “No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be a career girl and that’s it. And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that, and then it happened so early in my life. So, it’s like it’s one of those things like you don’t know what you actually don’t know what you want.”

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Originally, Cooper expounded on it that marriage and kids weren’t on her mind as a child, but when she did get married, she thought, “Maybe I didn’t know myself that well. And it’s like, no, you knew yourself when you were young and then life happens, and then you grow up, and then you have different wants and needs, and that’s okay to change your mind.”

Ayesha agreed with her. But the same clip has been taken out of context to criticize her.

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Before marrying Steph Curry, she had an early start in acting with minor roles, including an appearance on Hannah Montana. Ayesha and Steph Curry got married in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, Riley, less than a year into their marriage.

While she was honest that she didn’t expect to become a mother so soon, she told Alex, “I wouldn’t change a thing, of course.”

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The social media post comes during an already eventful stretch for the Curry family. Just days prior, Stephen Curry and his mother made headlines by publicly defending his wife after several former professional athletes, including his former teammate Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas, commented on Ayesha’s acting career and dissected her role as an NBA spouse.

Following the star guard’s pointed call-out regarding the double standards women face in the public eye, all three podcasters subsequently issued public apologies.

Ayesha had largely ignored the criticism of her Call Her Daddy comments in 2025, as well as the noise about her movie this year. But it appears that twisting her words into a false indictment about her kids was the last straw.