“I’ve Nothing to Do With It”: Doc Rivers Steers Clear of Giannis Controversy Amid NBA’s Bucks Investigation

Is the tension between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at its worst? The two sides are battling for justice. The Greek Freak claims he’s ready to suit up again. The team claims Antetokounmpo isn’t fully healed. It’s come to the point that the NBA is investigating the matter to see who is right. The relationship between the two sides is on a decline. But it’s Doc Rivers who has to answer the questions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bucks head coach made one thing clear. He doesn’t like one of the players feuding with the franchise. As for the situation, Rivers doesn’t have a say in whether Antetokounmpo should miss 10 straight games or play when he feels fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, the tough part about all this is I’m in the middle and I have nothing to do with it. Coaches don’t decide any of this. But the problem with our league is the coaches are the ones sitting out front and we have to sit here and answer this stuff. I think there are two sides to this. I will tell you that. But I don’t want to get too involved in it,” Rivers said during the press conference.

Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NBA coaches generally don’t make any medical decisions. They are only the messengers in the chain of information. In this case, the league has interviewed Giannis Antetokounmpo and several Bucks staff members to understand the situation. If they find Antetokounmpo to be healthy, the Bucks could face punishment for holding their star hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bigger worry is the discourse it is causing. It’s not just Giannis Antetokounmpo who is impacted. The situation blowing up becomes a constant distraction for the team. Doc Rivers was upset that it wasn’t handled privately. “This is where, uh, grown men get in the room and they talk it out. Uh, whether they agree or disagree, that doesn’t matter,” said the Bucks head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s out in the air now. And with the internal battle underway, questions about Antetokounmpo’s future are arising again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Rivers is frank about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future

Early in the season, Doc Rivers spoke confidently about Antetokounmpo’s devotion to Milwaukee. But a lot has happened since then. The Greek Freak is going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. There’s also the ultimatum from the Bucks suggesting Antetokounmpo either signs an extension or gets dealt.

Rivers has been around long enough to understand what a tense standoff with the superstar means. The Bucks head coach didn’t dive into much detail about his thoughts on the situation. He shares a good bond with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He just wants to see the situation be fair to everyone involved.

“I think there’s a lot of business to be done, and you know, I’m out of the business of trying subliminal messaging or all that crap. I’ve heard all the you know, stuff. I just want everybody to be on the same side because they deserve it. All of them. I don’t think there’s a bad person in this group,” said Doc Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antetokounmpo admitted he doesn’t know how the relationship could progress now that he and the Bucks are engaged in a battle of sorts. He’s openly spoken about wanting to stay in Milwaukee. But it’s reached a point where the franchise needs to think about what’s best for them and Antetokounmpo’s future.

The potential to upgrade the team is thin. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player who can help them recoup a plethora of assets. That’s where things stand right now. Either choose the best for the franchise or stick to the principles of loyalty and let Antetokounmpo fight it out.