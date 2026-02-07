Ivica Zubac Breaks Silence After Pacers Trade as Ex-Clippers Teammate Reveals Heartbreaking Personal Details

The Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with one of their longest tenured players this trade deadline, moving reliable center Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for several players and draft capital. Now that the trade has been finalized, the Croatian has delivered a message about his time with his former team.

“Exactly 7 years ago, this team gave me a chance, and I never imagined it would work out this way,” Zubac wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “They allowed me to grow as a player and a man. Just wanna say thank you. Especially to the fans. From the moment I put on this jersey, you guys showed me love and support, on good nights and bad nights, never turned your back on me.”

Zubac explained that the trade was one of the “toughest moments in my life,” and that he had pride in representing the Clippers, thanking the fans for always supporting him as well as the management for making him feel at home.

Rather than focusing his message on basketball, Zubac focused on the people in the organization who supported him on “good nights and bad nights,” including medical staff, equipment managers, chefs, coaches, security, the unseen backbones of an NBA operation which allowed him to be his best.

