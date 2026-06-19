J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson Confirm Kyrie Irving Ghosted 2016 Cavs Teammates as LeBron James & Co. Celebrate in Europe

While most of the Cleveland Cavaliers diehards have been swimming in emotions and nostalgia watching members of the iconic 2016 championship squad reunite across the Atlantic, others can’t get over the incomplete feeling. Marking nearly a decade since delivering the city’s historic title, LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye initially met up in London for luxury watch shopping and wine tastings before heading north to conquer the golf courses of the Scottish Highlands.

Richard Jefferson also managed to join them after completing broadcasting duties at the NBA Finals. However, fans immediately noticed that Kyrie Irving, the other half of Cleveland’s legendary backcourt, was glaringly missing from the festivities. Speculation quickly spiraled online that Irving might have been intentionally excluded from the getaway. However, Smith set the record straight.

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“Missing none,” he explained in a comment on Instagram. “He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

When fans called him out for not talking about Irving’s community outreach, Smith and Richard Jefferson doubled down to confirm the ghosting while simultaneously revealing more of the reunion plans.

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The reality behind Irving’s absence isn’t a case of locker room animosity, but rather a pre-scheduled community obligation back home. While his former teammates are in Europe, Irving was initially at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in South Carolina, and later met young athletes in New Jersey.

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The old Cavs group chat is also active, confirmed by members in the very chat. But Smith implied that Irving has not responded to them about the trip.

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While fans were initially praising Irving for his community outreach, his absence fueled a narrative of disconnect between him and his former Cavs locker room.

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Kyrie Irving’s grassroots mentorship took precedence over a luxurious vacation

When fans initially noticed Kyrie Irving’s absence from the luxurious London and Scotland legs of the reunion, J.R. Smith was quick to shut down the narrative.

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In fact, veteran NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson wrote a whole article on what Irving has been up to instead of partying in Europe.

The star guard was completely locked into his usual offseason activities in the US. From June 8 to June 12, 2026, Irving was on the ground in Rock Hill, South Carolina, serving as a premier mentor at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp alongside veterans like Rajon Rondo and Andre Drummond.

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Immediately following the showcase, Irving returned home to Northern New Jersey to visit student-athletes at Teaneck and West Orange High Schools through his executive partnership with Anta apparel. Fulfilling these commitments to grassroots basketball took precedence for Irving, who has long viewed passing down wisdom as a core responsibility inspired by his late mentor, Kobe Bryant.

That is to say, Robinson clearly indicated that Smith’s comment came from a place of mutual respect and banter he’s always shared with Irving since their days in the Cleveland locker room.

Robinson wrote: “While the internet quickly ran with the narrative of locker room drama, those in the know understand that Smith’s comments were more lighthearted teammate ribbing than actual animosity. In fact, Smith has long held a deep respect for his former point guard.”

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It is easy to believe Scoop B. However, after his report, Smith and R.J. have doubled down on Irving snubbing their reunion. It’s made fans question why they insistently correct the narrative to random fans in the comments if it’s just playful. Regardless, fans now know why Irving was absent.