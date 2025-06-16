Ja Morant and Trae Young Linked in Blockbuster Trade Proposal After Desmond Bane Move

When the Memphis Grizzlies shipped off Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for what basically looked like a king’s ransom—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four (yes, four) unprotected first-round picks plus a 2029 swap—the NBA world briefly forgot what sleep was. And now, with Bane’s bags already unpacked in Disneyland, things have taken a wild left turn: Ja Morant is suddenly being linked to Trae Young in what could be a mind-melting blockbuster trade.

Yep, you read that right. Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo stirred the pot with some spicy trade chatter, and suddenly, the idea of a Ja-for-Trae swap isn’t just a Reddit fever dream anymore.

Let’s go to the source: Bill Simmons: “I think Trey has to be in the trade going to Memphis.” Ryen Russillo: “Trey and Ja together would be an attempt to just completely ruin your brain.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And they’re not wrong. Playing Morant and Young side by side sounds like something out of a 2K MyLeague experiment that ends with your controller in a microwave. Too much sauce, not enough spacing. That’s why the most logical (and trust me, that word is doing heavy lifting here) outcome is a clean one-for-one swap.

AD

Before we get deeper into Ja Morant’s possible exit, let’s talk about the Bane trade for a second. The Magic, who had more bricks than a LEGO warehouse last season, ranked dead last in three-point shooting. They solved that problem real quick by grabbing one of the league’s most efficient long-range assassins. Desmond Bane’s 39% clip from downtown is the kind of stuff that makes Orlando fans tear up.

And guess what? Memphis got serious ammo in return—both literally and metaphorically. Caldwell-Pope gives them veteran shooting, Cole Anthony brings bench scoring, and those draft picks? Chef’s kiss.

Which brings us back to Ja Morant.

Grizzlies Hit the Reset Button

The Bane trade wasn’t just about getting value—it was a billboard that read: “We’re open for business.” And the next guy who might be on the way out is the $197 million enigma himself—Ja Morant.

Let’s look at the numbers. Ja played just 50 games in the 2024-25 season. Between his suspension, injuries, and a shoulder that’s been more questionable than some of Memphis’ late-game shot selection, he’s only played 59 games in two years. That’s not just unreliable—that’s “your friend who says he’s five minutes away but hasn’t left home” level of unreliable.

Meanwhile, Trae Young has been out here looking like a human cheat code—76 games last season, 24.2 points per game, and more dimes (11.6 APG) than a vintage Jason Kidd mixtape. Say what you want about Trae’s defense (or, um, lack thereof), but offensively, the dude delivers.

Swapping Ja Morant for Trae Young would be bold—like Nick Young shooting from the logo bold. But there’s logic here. Memphis is clearly retooling. Young brings elite shot creation, playmaking, and floor spacing that the Grizzlies desperately need. Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman didn’t say much, but he didn’t have to: “We’ll be aggressive if it helps us contend.”

via Imago Image Credits: Imagn Images

And if you read between the lines, he basically just handed Ja Morant a first-class ticket to the trade block.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What About Atlanta? Well, they’ve been quietly shopping Trae since the All-Star break. Dejounte Murray didn’t exactly become his Batman, and now the Hawks seem ready to try a different flavor of chaos. Ja Morant would give Atlanta a more athletic, rim-attacking guard who fits the mold of today’s explosive, transition-heavy game.

Let’s not forget—Ja Morant, even with all the baggage, still averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists in a season where he barely had time to find rhythm. When he’s healthy, he’s the type of player who can change a franchise’s fortunes. Or at least send it on a very fun rollercoaster.

This isn’t just about Ja Morant and Trae Young changing jerseys. It’s about two franchises staring into the mirror and asking, “Are we really going anywhere with what we’ve got?” Memphis already hit the detonate button by shipping Bane. The Ja-for-Trae conversation might be the TNT that follows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if it does happen, you better believe the league’s going to explode like a Russell Westbrook pull-up with 20 seconds left on the shot clock.

So buckle up, Grizzlies fans. This summer might be your wildest ride since Z-Bo body-checked Blake Griffin into a different dimension.