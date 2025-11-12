Ja Morant Announces Decision on Trade Proposal After Grizzlies Make Demand Clear

The New York Knicks continued their strong start, cruising to a 7-3 record with another convincing win. Their balanced, high-energy offense proved too much for the struggling Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-8 amid ongoing turmoil. Ja Morant, once the team’s electrifying heartbeat, looked far from his old self. It led to another night of shooting with poor efficiency, still lacking the joy that once swept the entire city behind him.

The idea has stuck around for a while, but after this game, it felt louder. Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what Ja Morant needs to rediscover his lost fire? Some Knicks fans seemed to think so, too. As the Grizzlies star walked off the court, chants echoed through the tunnel, calling for him to bring his game and energy to New York.

Ja Morant, however, didn’t seem amused by the suggestion. “I’m cool,” he told fans, brushing off any talk of leaving Memphis. For now, both sides appear committed to staying together. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Grizzlies have no plans to trade their franchise star, even as several teams continue to monitor the situation closely.

Of the interested teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly hinted at their intentions. According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, “They certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit.” During those early discussions, the Memphis Grizzlies are said to have made their expectations clear regarding what it would take to consider moving their star guard.

Reports suggest the Grizzlies outlined two paths in any potential trade. One involves a major package of draft picks and young players to accelerate a rebuild. The other centers on a star-for-star exchange, bringing in a proven name who can keep fans engaged. For now, Ja Morant remains the only player capable of generating that level of excitement in Memphis.

Whether a trade goes through or not remains unclear, but considering the asking price, there’s reason to believe teams could be hesitant.

Maybe patience will solve the Ja Morant situation

It’s an entirely different story if Ja Morant was displeased with the Grizzlies’ performances. But right now, it’s him who is underperforming. Morant hasn’t shot over 35% in his last six games and has yet to score 30 since his opening night explosion against the New Orleans Pelicans.

So, for any team looking to trade Morant, they need to be confident that his performances are due to the tense atmosphere in Memphis. The 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the brightest young talents in this league. But reviving anybody’s passion generally requires more than just a fresh start.

On a positive note for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant hasn’t shown his willingness to move. The team has failed to stay healthy, which has been a primary reason for their 4-8 start this season. Ty Jerome, who was Memphis’ big offseason acquisition is could return in December from a calf ailment. Their towering center, Zach Edey, is also making progress.

Imago Sep 29, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant speaks to media during a press conference on media day at FedEx. Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Without these players, the Grizzlies don’t have a simple game plan. And that indirectly affects the team. Even Jaren Jackson Jr. isn’t having his best campaign, averaging only 17.2 points per game this season. The team hasn’t been able to rebound well without Edey in the paint. JJJ is also lacking space to launch shots, seeing his offensive involvement suffer.

At this point, as much as a trade seems possible, maybe the Grizzlies are preaching patience. Once they are healthy, that’s when they can play their best basketball. And winning is arguably the best cure for Ja Morant at this point. Success will ultimately solve the minor issues, such as bringing joy back into the building.

Do you still think the Grizzlies will look to trade Ja Morant? Let us know your views in the comments below.