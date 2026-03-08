Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade While Bluntly Addresses His Grizzlies Future

Trade buzz circled Ja Morant when the Feb 5 deadline approached. Earlier in January, the Memphis Grizzlies quietly explored deals for the 26-year-old guard. However, no rival team stepped forward with an offer. Instead, Memphis chose a different path. The franchise moved veteran big man Jaren Jackson Jr.– the power duo split. A month later, Morant finally addressed the unexpected breakup.

“I wasn’t a fan of it, but it’s a business, so, like, I told him, he’s been a pro for eight years now, so continue to be that,” Morant said on March 7 ahead of a Grizzlies game against the LA Clippers.

Now, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared the floor in 238 regular-season games for the Memphis Grizzlies after Morant entered the league in 2019, one year after Jackson Jr.’s rookie campaign. However, suspensions and health setbacks repeatedly interrupted their rhythm.

Still, the partnership carried a clear balance. Morant drove Memphis with explosive scoring and relentless playmaking. Meanwhile, Jackson Jr. anchored the paint with defense and stretched the floor with his shooting touch.

Across those 238 games with Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant averaged 22.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. However, the long-term blueprint around the duo slowly lost momentum. Critics often questioned Jackson Jr.’s rebounding. Despite standing 6 feet 10, that area rarely stood out in his game. Meanwhile, frustration grew on Morant’s side as recurring injuries repeatedly pulled him away from the court.

Even now, Ja Morant hasn’t played a single game since January 21. The point guard has appeared in only 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, and 8.1 apg. At present, he is recovering from a UCL injury. Meanwhile, his future with the Grizzlies organization remains a mystery for the NBA world. And looks like the 26-year-old knows what the upcoming days are going to be like for him.

Ja Morant speaks about his future

The Memphis Grizzlies general manager, Zach Kleiman, revealed the franchise is shifting toward a younger core, yet Ja Morant still feels confident he can find happiness in Memphis. “Why can’t I be? I’ve been happy this whole time,” he said. Reporters wanted to know if he believes he’ll be on the team next season. “I hope so,” he said. “You would know more than me. The internet is right there. Everything you’re asking me has been on the internet.”

Kleiman spoke to the media on February 6 and addressed the situation within the Grizzlies organization. He explained that the front office carefully studied several trade possibilities. However, every move required mutual agreement between franchises.

Therefore, Memphis approved only deals that improved long-term stability, roster balance, and competitive growth. Therefore, the Grizzlies sent Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

Memphis hit reset, and the ripple reached Ja Morant. The franchise split the long-standing duo with Jaren Jackson Jr. while pivoting toward a younger core. Meanwhile, injuries keep Morant on the sidelines and questions swirl around his future. Yet the star guard stays calm. For now, uncertainty hangs in the air, and Memphis waits for the next chapter, with or without Morant.