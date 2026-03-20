Ja Morant Misses Grizzlies’ Special Event Amid Uncertain Memphis Future

Not long ago, Ja Morant was the face of the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, for the first time in his career, he wasn’t even in the room.

The Grizzlies hosted their annual MVP Season Ticket Holder Thank You event on Thursday night, a fan-focused gathering where players and franchise legends interact with supporters up close. Morant, however, was notably absent, marking the first time since being drafted in 2019 that he has missed the event.

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That absence didn’t go unnoticed. The event still featured multiple current players, including Brandon Clarke, rookie Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, alongside the full coaching staff. Franchise legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen were also in attendance, reinforcing the importance of the night for the organization’s relationship with its fans.

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Meanwhile, Morant’s absence comes at a time when his situation in Memphis remains increasingly uncertain.

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This is an annual event that is hosted by the Grizzlies franchise every year to pay tribute to their season ticket holders, and surprisingly, Morant has made it to the event every year since he was drafted by Memphis in 2019.

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Morant is out injured, which has evidently affected the recent results for the Grizzlies. He is suffering from a left elbow injury and is not expected to take the court, even against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The 2025-26 season has been a campaign filled with injury concerns for Morant. The 26-year-old has only featured in 20 games this season until now, averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field. Injuries have taken a massive toll on his body and largely affected his explosiveness, which was his primary strength coming into the NBA. He has also struggled with his three-point shooting this season, averaging only 23.5% from beyond the arc.

With his stocks going down considerably and his incessant injury concerns, the Grizzlies did put him on the trading block during the trade deadline, but eventually, he remained at Memphis as they failed to strike a deal. This offseason, in all probability, Morant will move on from this franchise as they are looking for a fresh rebuild. However, whether the 26-year-old wants to leave Memphis is a different question altogether.

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Ja Morant gets candid about his future with the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite the noise, Morant’s stance has remained consistent. “This is where I want to be.” That was his response before the trade deadline when asked about his future. “I think I answered this question already when they asked where I want to be at.”

He doubled down on that sentiment earlier this month, reinforcing his desire to stay in Memphis even as the organization trends toward a younger core. That contrast defines the current situation.

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On one side, Morant is a 26-year-old guard with elite upside who still believes he can lead the franchise. On the other, the Grizzlies appear to be recalibrating after years of injuries, off-court concerns and inconsistent availability from their star. Because of that, availability — not talent — has become the defining question around Morant.

Imago Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The bigger picture is difficult to ignore. Memphis is trending toward a rebuild, with increased focus on younger pieces like Wells, Coward, and Zach Edey. The team’s trajectory no longer fully aligns with waiting on Morant to rediscover peak form while managing recurring injuries.

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At the same time, Morant’s value remains complicated. When healthy, he is one of the most electric guards in the league. However, repeated absences and durability concerns make any long-term commitment a calculated risk for both Memphis and potential trade suitors.

That puts the Grizzlies at a crossroads heading into the offseason. They can either double down on Morant and hope for a healthy reset or move on and accelerate a full rebuild.

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Either way, Thursday night offered a subtle but telling snapshot. For the first time since 2019, the face of the franchise wasn’t part of one of its most fan-driven traditions. And with bigger decisions looming, that absence may end up meaning more in hindsight than it does right now.