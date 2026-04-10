Ja Morant Era in Memphis Nearing Its End? 5 Landing Spots That Could Reshape His Future

The Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads regarding what to do with Ja Morant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 26-year-old guard is at the center of an uncomfortable question as to whether his time in Memphis is officially over. The Grizzlies are rounding out what has been an abysmal season for the franchise, which has been out of the playoff picture for months now, and multiple league sources confirm the organization plans to trade Morant this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the culmination of a turbulent relationship between the two parties since the Grizzlies drafted him second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This season, Morant has missed a lot of games and played just 20 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a left elbow UCL sprain. He ends the season averaging 19.5 points per game, his lowest production since his second year in the league as well as a career-low 3.3 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a career low from the field and the 3-point line, which is very poor for a once-explosive guard who was seen as the future of Memphis and maybe even the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant’s off-court drama has also been a headache for the franchise, with gun-related social media incidents in the past that led to lengthy suspensions and more importantly staining his image as a disruptive star. This season, he has also been suspended internally by the Grizzlies for “conduct detrimental to the team” after Morant openly criticized the team’s new offensive scheme. Everything suggests he is unhappy, and there won’t be a better time to move on than now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis has all the reasons needed to move him:

Morant has appeared in just 79 games over the past three seasons, including this year’s 20-game cameo.

His efficiency has collapsed with his career field-goal percentage dipping. He shot 41% from the field and an abysmal 23.5% from deep this season.

He has two years and roughly $87 million remaining in his contract. This makes him an expensive asset when production and availability do not match the price tag.

The franchise has already begun moving pieces aiming for a rebuild. They traded Jaren Jackson Jr., who was their next big star after Morant at the trade deadline and received three first-round picks for that. They even entertained offers for their star point guard only to walk away when no deal met their asking price. But there is every chance that they revisit trade talks this offseason in hopes of landing valuable trade compensation or assets for Morant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market for him isn’t hot right now because of his injury history and off-court drama, which can be very unpredictable. However, several teams are willing to take a risk, banking on his potential as one of the most explosive talents in the league. And he is only 26 years old, which is in his prime years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five realistic landing spots for Ja Morant

1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are at the forefront of almost every big trade discussion of late, and they will be this offseason. A fourth straight play-in tournament left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth, and they are desperate to change their fortunes and become a top contender in the East once more. Morant has long been linked to Miami and the Heat reportedly made modest inquiries at the deadline, although their focus was on bigger catches like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They need an explosive playmaker to complement Bam Adebayo, as Tyler Herro is more of a scorer; as such, Morant ticks the boxes perfectly. The Heat handled Jimmy Butler when he arrived with a similar off-court risk to Morant. Butler turned into one of the league’s top players before his move to the Golden State Warriors. The environment under Pat Riley could be one that both parties can benefit from.

Proposed trade framework:

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat receive: Morant

Grizzlies receive: Herro, young center Kel’el Ware (or equivalent salary filler), and multiple first-round picks (including Miami’s own and a protected future first)

This was almost the same offer the Heat pitched the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo and there is a high chance that the Greek superstar will be their main target this offseason. However, the Bucks will be demanding much more for Antetokounmpo than the Grizzlies for Morant. As such, the franchise will ultimately have to decide which approach they will take to move forward. But Memphis will gain young talent and draft capital for their rebuild which will keep them open to a deal with Miami.

2. Sacramento Kings

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sacramento Kings are surprising suitors for Morant and they reportedly showed the strongest interest at the deadline. They want Morant because they see him as a high-upside difference-maker who could do well with a change of scenery. After dealing De’Aaron Fox last year, the Kings didn’t replace him with a like-for-like guard who could be their creator. They have the infrastructure and veteran presence to support an athletic creator without asking him to carry the entire load.

They may revisit trade talks during the offseason as they aim to land Morant.

Proposed trade framework:

Kings receive: Morant

Grizzlies receive: DeMar DeRozan (who is on an expiring contract), Devin Carter, and Sacramento’s 2026 first-round pick (potentially high lottery) plus future seconds.

The sweet catch for Memphis here is that first-round pick. The Kings are projected to have a top-five pick and the Grizzlies can key into a chance of drafting a talented prospect for their rebuild. Sacramento on the other hand will get the star power to push for the playoffs immediately.

3. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns need a true point guard to stabilize their backcourt after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They pulled their weight this season but lacked the needed edge to make a direct playoff spot and Morant could be their guy. Offensively, the Suns will have two high creators and scorers once more in Morant and Devin Booker. The deal will also reunite the point guard with former Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks.

Proposed trade framework:

Suns receive: Morant

Grizzlies receive: Jalen Green, young center Khaman Maluach, and a 2027 first-round pick (via Cleveland Cavaliers/Minnesota Timberwolves/Utah Jazz).

The Grizzlies are expected to take this offer and look for ways to leverage that 2027 pick to get other rebuilding assets. They will also hope to get the talents of Green, who was evident during his time at the Houston Rockets. On paper, the Suns will benefit more because, looking at this season, they are one elite guard away from being a playoff team in the West.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are very likely to trade Antetokounmpo this offseason and they won’t do that unless they get a big exchange deal. But the franchise can convince him to stay by bringing in a player like Morant. The injury record doesn’t look convincing; however, Milwaukee can orchestrate a move to surround Antetokounmpo with an All-Star guard, something they didn’t do when they moved Damian Lillard last offseason.

If they do decide to move on from the Greek star, Morant could be a long-term successor to a new era. This option will be the most likely because they can trade Antetokounmpo by requesting future draft picks which they can exchange for a player like Morant.

Proposed trade framework:

Bucks receive: Morant

Grizzlies receive: Bobby Portis (or salary-matching veterans), a young prospect like Ryan Rollins, and multiple future first-round picks.

5. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are emerging as one of the better teams in the East but they have lacked a true franchise cornerstone since the Kawhi Leonard championship run. The front office loves high-character, high-upside athletes and Morant will give them a centerpiece for their youth movement. Landing him could accelerate their contention timeline as they have a valuable core to work with unlike in Memphis.

Proposed trade framework:

Raptors receive: Morant

Grizzlies receive: Gradey Dick, a salary-matching piece, and multiple unprotected first-round picks. Toronto has a first-round selection from 2026 through 2032.

Morant is still a valuable player to have on any roster. He still has the DNA of a superstar but the Memphis era hasn’t worked out for him or the franchise. A trade would be smart business for the Grizzlies and any team willing to overlook the injury history of the point guard. When healthy, Morant is a consistent scorer and offense initiator on the floor. He can create his own shots and set up plays for others but the common denominator will always be his availability.

Morant hasn’t yet expressed a desire to leave Memphis and described himself as a “loyal guy.” However, his increasing injury absences are proving to be a liability for the franchise and a change of scenery could be the best approach for him and for the Grizzlies.