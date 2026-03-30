Ja Morant’s $15,000 Gesture Helps 11YO Boy Struck By Car

The 2025-26 season has not gone as planned for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The superstar point guard has been limited to just 20 games before a left elbow UCL sprain shut him down for the remainder of the campaign, after undergoing PRP treatment earlier this month. But despite his professional setbacks, the controversial Grizzlies star has stepped forward to help out a young kid and his family in dire need of funds.

The South Carolina native revealed a side of himself rarely publicized by the media. An 11-year-old boy, SJ Pyron, was recently the victim of a serious car accident that has left him fighting for his life. Katie Campbell created a GoFundMe and turned to Facebook for help to facilitate SJ’s medical expenses. The initial target for the fundraiser was $15,000. Morant came across this post and instantly helped the family cover the entire amount in two separate donations.

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“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and generosity each of you has shown. Because of your support, we have reached our original goal of $15,000—something we do not take lightly. Thank you for standing with SJ and his family during this time,” Campbell wrote on the post.

“As SJ continues his recovery journey, it has become clear there is still a long road ahead, including ongoing medical care and expenses. With that in mind, we have updated the goal to $50,000 to help support those needs.”

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Since Ja’s contribution, the family has increased the target to $100k, having already amassed $41k in donations. An anonymous donor chipped in with an $8k donation on Saturday.

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Ja Morant’s generosity contradicts off-court controversies

When fans see Ja Morant’s name in headlines, they automatically assume it’s either linked to injury updates or off-court antics. But the compassionate and kind dynamic of his personality is often under-reported because it doesn’t fit the popular narrative.

The Grizzlies man runs the Ja Morant Foundation, which funds scholarships, youth sports, and community programs in Murray, Kentucky. His giving often emphasizes underserved youth, countering his off‑court controversies with tangible community impact.

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As seen in the tweet above, Morant invested in converting residential properties into a state‑of‑the‑art facility in Tennessee offering housing, education, job training, and counseling for homeless youth. It was a deeply personal project praised by community leaders.

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Morant partnered with Nike, BodyArmor, and others to donate to 12 organizations like First Responders Children’s Foundation, Binghampton Development Corporation, and Memphis Area Ministries.

He sent signed jerseys and cash contributions daily to support this cause as part of Ja’s 12 Days of Kindness event in 2021.

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With his mother’s support, Jamie Morant gifted the Mississippi Valley State University women’s basketball team new uniforms and Nike Ja 3 sneakers in multiple colorways in January.

He did all this after what was probably one of the most underwhelming seasons of his NBA career. Players like Morant and Russell Westbrook are often misunderstood and misinterpreted to fit the media narrative. But their philanthropy speaks for itself and shows that it’s always important to separate the art from the artist.