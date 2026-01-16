Ja Morant Gets Strong Backing as Dwyane Wade Calls Out Grizzlies for Raising Frustration

Not finding his joy, a dust-up with head coach Tuomas Iisalo, and now the recent bickering with his teammate. Ja Morant’s decline from being the face of the franchise to now being a trade candidate has been pretty evident. Amid his issues with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 26-year-old gets support from Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant are in a state of confusion. Frustration shows up when clarity doesn’t. There’s no clarity right now around the organization. I think all of us sitting here right now believe in Ja. We believe in his talent. But there’s no clarity right now, and that brings the frustration, which we got a chance to see, which we shouldn’t have seen yesterday with him and Vince.”

Just a few years ago, Morant looked like one of the most promising young guards in the league. He was electric. It appeared as though he was jumping off a trampoline whenever he elevated into the air. But injuries and controversies have put the writing on the wall for his departure. And the recent issue with his teammate, Vince Williams Jr., doesn’t do him any favors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It happened during a Grizzlies practice in Berlin, and the leaked audio quickly went viral online. Ja Morant apparently said, “I don’t f— with y’all, I’m with whatever.” As the exchange got louder and more heated, Williams suggested taking it “to the back.” Ja allegedly fired back with, “Why? I’m right here.” The coaches and teammates stepped in, but not before Morant said, “You’ve been here five minutes, you’re not like that.”

It was intense enough to show just how frustrated things are in Memphis right now. The public nature of the spat prompted Dwyane Wade to call out the Grizzlies’ leadership for allowing the situation to escalate. The 3x NBA champion was the face of the franchise with the Miami Heat and even left the franchise over a difference of opinion. D-Wade is now part owner with the Jazz and other teams, so he also knows the role that executives can play during such situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since no action has been taken, the issues are coming to the surface. Even when NBA insider Brandon “Scoop” Robinson stated that Morant and Williams’ argument had nothing to do with basketball and instead was about a dinner spot, nobody bought that case. If it was not serious at all, the incident involving the two stars looks even more silly.

Morant’s time on the court has been limited—just 18 games this season due to a calf contusion after playing only 50 last season with shoulder and hip injuries. The inconsistency has tanked his production, with his 19-point average and career-low shooting percentages (40.1% FG, 20.8% 3PT) reflecting a player far from his Rookie of the Year form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The constant controversies, injuries, and now inconsistent performances have made it difficult for the Grizzlies to make a decision.

Even the Ja Morant trade has no clarity

NBA Insider Marc Stein clearly stated that there isn’t much clarity on this trade saga. As for identifying which teams are realistically putting together a package, whether he will actually be traded before the deadline remains unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re headed for a trade one way or another. Now, does it happen by February 5th? I can’t promise you that,” Stein said. “It’s hard, really, to even pinpoint clear-cut suitors at this point. Miami, we know, is interested. There has been some dialogue between the teams. How far it’s actually gone, I imagine the Heat would just be trying to steal him for expirings. I don’t know how far the Heat would be willing to go in terms of draft capital and young players to put into an offer.”

To summarize the issue, the Grizzlies don’t want a salary dump deal and want young players and a pick. Miami has serious interest, but is not willing to overpay, as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez are two names to watch in any Ja Morant deal. Then there is the Sacramento Kings, who aren’t willing to trade picks for Ja.