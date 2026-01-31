Ja Morant Health Update: Is Grizzlies Star Suffering From Lung Cancer?

Injuries have been an eyesore for Ja Morant throughout his NBA career so far. Despite his will to be present on the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies, the 26-year-old has missed considerable time because of the same. However, recent claims on the internet believe that Morant is suffering from a terminal disease: lung cancer.

To begin with, the claim has no basis in fact. Ja Morant has not been diagnosed with lung cancer. The rumor gained traction on social media, with TikTok serving as the primary driver. A manipulated video shared by the user Templex fueled the confusion by circulating a screenshot of a so-called tweet, falsely attributed to Morant’s father.

As the post spread, it triggered unnecessary concern among fans. However, no such tweet ever existed, and the entire claim unravels once the source is examined. The altered screenshot, which claims to show a tweet dated January 26, states: “Just got the toughest news of my life, lung cancer. I won’t be playing this season, but I am trusting God through it all.” It then allegedly referenced a verse from Psalm 28:7. However, as clarified earlier, the X post itself came from a manipulated screenshot and was never authentic.

In reality, Ja Morant’s account shows no such post dated January 26. One TikTok edit pushing the lung cancer claim proves how far the rumor spread, pulling in more than 80,000 views and close to 4,000 likes despite having no factual basis.

Let’s get this clear. Lung cancer is the uncontrolled cell growth that starts inside the lungs after genetic damage in airway cells. As a result, tumors form and disrupt breathing. Smoking remains the leading risk, while radon exposure, asbestos contact, and inherited traits also contribute. Common warning signs include an ongoing cough, chest discomfort, and breathing trouble.

First, non-small cell lung cancer accounts for more than 80% of all cases. It includes adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, along with rarer variants like adenosquamous and sarcomatoid forms. In contrast, small-cell lung cancer spreads faster and proves harder to treat. It often appears after reaching other body parts and includes small cell carcinoma and combined small cell carcinoma.

Now, the root of the viral claims is in the 26-year-old’s mid-game absence from the game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Ja Morant injured his left elbow in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 124-122 loss. However, the reason for his exit wasn’t lung cancer for sure!

Ja Morant’s UCL sprain

The Memphis Grizzlies’ guard injured his left elbow during a narrow 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. As discussions about Ja Morant’s condition grew, misinformation filled the gaps, spreading rapidly across social media despite having no medical basis.

The confirmed problem is a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in Morant’s left elbow. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies announced the injury on Saturday, noting the two-time All-Star will miss at least the next three weeks. The team will re-evaluate his condition after that period, giving fans a clearer view of his recovery timeline.

Imago Sep 29, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant speaks to media during a press conference on media day at FedEx. Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This marks another setback in a turbulent season. Morant had previously missed six games with a right calf injury before returning in Sunday’s 126-109 win over the Orlando Magic in London. So far, he has appeared in only 20-43 games and is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while trade rumors continue to circulate.

So, yes, Ja Morant isn’t suffering from lung cancer. He is still at the center of the Grizzlies’ strategies. But now, he is resting and recovering from the UCL injury and hopes to return in 3 weeks!