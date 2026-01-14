Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Break Silence Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

The Memphis Grizzlies are in motion amidst the active midseason trade window. For the first time in seven years, the franchise is seemingly looking into a future without Ja Morant. The front office is sifting through feasible deals to find their star his next landing spot. But, Jaren Jackson Jr.? He wasn’t a part of the Grizzlies’ trade plan. But Rich Paul had a suggestion not too long ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, mentioned the Grizzlies big man on his podcast. The 45-year-old simply floated the idea of the Lakers going after Jackson to pair him with Luka Doncic in the long run. Meanwhile, Paul urged the franchise to trade Austin Reaves. Well, this idea didn’t sit well with the Lakers or the fans.

However, this podcast turned out to be a piece of entertainment for Jackson. He saw Paul’s proposal and laughed it off. “There’s just a lot of podcasts,” the 26-year-old told The Athletic. “At first, I didn’t think it was real. You have to figure out if it’s real, usually now, and I’m not as versed technology-wise as these people younger than me. I was figuring out of it’s AI, deep fake, all that stuff. That’s all I had, I didn’t really have much of a reaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after defeating the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies big man thought Rich Paul’s statement was a creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Well, you cannot blame him, because technology has advanced incredibly, and creating something of this sort is a cakewalk.

But at the same time, Ja Morant‘s teammate could’ve been a solid value addition to the LA Lakers. At present, Jackson is averaging 18.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1,9 apg, and has a 47.9 FG%. Jaren Jackson Jr. projects as a defensive anchor with floor stretch appeal for Los Angeles, therefore easing issues created by Jaxson Hayes’ hamstring trouble and thin support at the five behind Deandre Ayton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Memphis’ openness during a rebuild with a 17-22 mark matches the chatter. Only this time, the conversation is centered around Morant. And he, too, has finally opened up about the trade talks.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja Morant let his feelings be known to the world

During a six-minute media session in Berlin on Wednesday, Ja Morant addressed the trade buzz around him. “Live with it,” he calmly responded. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has missed five contests with a right calf bruise, yet coach Tuomas Iisalo said Tuesday there was a “chance” he plays against the Orlando Magic this week. Meanwhile, when asked about availability, Morant replied, “Hopefully.”

Thus, with games slated on Thursday in Berlin and Sunday in London, Morant’s status remains fluid ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. Moreover, when reporters pressed him about his future with the team that picked him second overall in 2019 and supported him through injuries and suspensions, he joked. “I’m the only one you asked that question to?” Morant quipped.

Imago Sep 29, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant speaks to media during a press conference on media day at FedEx. Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Ja Morant also feels, “Y’all should be more worried about my reaction and not other people. Like, my reaction is more important.” Amidst the trade talks, the Miami Heat have emerged as a candidate. The franchise has an exploratory interest in the Grizzlies’ superstar. At the same time, Memphis demands at least one future first-round pick in exchange for Morant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the scene at Memphis seems somewhat clear in this midseason. They are keeping Jaren Jackson Jr. despite Rich Paul’s enticing suggestion. But Ja Morant– he doesn’t seem to be fitting into the Grizzlies rebuild idea. Therefore, a trade is likely looming in broad daylight. Things are indeed heating up!