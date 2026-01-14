Ja Morant Makes Final Decision on Landing Spot Amid Grizzlies Plan to Trade Star – Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies may control Ja Morant’s contract, but league sources suggest the star guard has already made one thing clear: if he’s moved, there is only one destination he’s willing to embrace.

With Memphis actively reshaping its long-term direction ahead of the February 5 trade deadline, Morant’s camp has shifted from waiting to asserting preference, signaling that this process will not be open-ended.

After years of publicly standing behind Morant, Memphis has entered a different phase. Multiple league insiders have reported that the front office is no longer merely fielding curiosity calls but engaging teams in structured conversations centered on draft capital, young talent, and financial flexibility.

That shift matters.

This is no longer about testing Morant’s value. It’s about determining whether his future still aligns with the organization’s timeline after a season marked by injuries, declining efficiency, and lingering off-court concerns.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Kelly Iko, Morant and his representation have quietly narrowed their stance during this process.

“There are teams with varying levels of interest in Morant — Minnesota, Sacramento, and Milwaukee, to name a few — but Miami has quickly emerged as an attractive option to Morant and his camp in recent days, sources said.”

Multiple league sources have since characterized that stance more firmly: Morant has identified Miami as the lone destination he would welcome, making it clear that other suitors are not viewed equally.

That distinction is why this is being framed internally as a decision, not a preference.

Imago Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

From Morant’s perspective, Miami offers structure, accountability, and clear hierarchy elements that have helped the franchise rehabilitate high-usage stars before.

The Heat’s track record with Jimmy Butler is central to that belief. Miami did not just absorb Butler’s intensity; it channeled it, pairing him with a coaching staff and locker room that demanded discipline without stripping confidence.

Morant also holds deep respect for Erik Spoelstra, viewing him as the type of coach capable of stabilizing both his game and his public narrative.

Iman Shumpert also thinks that the Miami Heat could be the right spot for Ja Morant

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert echoed that sentiment while discussing Morant’s future, framing Miami as a place where pressure could turn productive instead of destructive.

“I think that when he gets into that Heat uniform, he’s going to be able to have a little fun and play free,” Shumpert said.

Shumpert’s perspective is rooted in experience. After an uneven start to his own career, a change of scenery in Cleveland allowed him to redefine his role and contribute to a championship core.

Imago Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) pokes away the ball from Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) in the 2nd quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

This season, Morant’s numbers have underscored why both sides are reassessing. He is averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 assists while shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from three, sharp declines from his career norms.

Those struggles, combined with availability concerns, have forced Memphis to weigh whether continuing to build around Morant still makes competitive sense.

No trade is finalized, but the framework is no longer ambiguous.

Memphis is actively preparing for life after Morant. Morant, in turn, has communicated where he believes his career can be recalibrated.

If a deal materializes before the deadline, league expectation is clear: Miami is no longer just in the mix, it is the destination Morant has chosen.