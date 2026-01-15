Ja Morant Makes $3.2M Miami Move Amid Heat Trade Rumors

It looks like that the rumors about Ja Morant having a trade destination in mind weren’t so farfetched after all. As the trade deadline looms closer, we’re starting to look at everything with a microscopic lens. Even Bam Adebayo’s gun-pointing celebration in the Heat-Suns game. Where something like that can fuel trade speculation, Morant’s expensive move is causing a firestorm.

According to latest reports, Ja Morant is a new homeowner. In Miami.

The 26-year-old reportedly closed on a $3.2 million estate in the heart of Miami. The way it happened seems to pre-date the news that he is keen on going to the Heat.

According to Miami-Dade County property records, a trust purchased a multi-million-dollar mansion approximately four miles, or about a 20-minute drive from Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat. Morant has been in the center of the trade buzz all season but it was only a few days ago when insiders claimed he was interested in Miami. The records seem to indicate that.

The same trust owns the two residences in Eads, Tennessee. Property records also confirmed he’s still the owner of those homes. But obviously he is in no urgency to sell them.

Morant and the Grizzlies are currently on a two-day trip in Europe. He’s focused on the January 15 matchup against the Orlando Magic in Berlin and has not responded to this news.

Ja Morant’s real estate shopping has indicated his intentions before

As soon as the Memphis Grizzlies signed him, Ja Morant used a chunk of his $8.7 million salary to buy a $1.3 million mansion in 2019. In 2022, when he signed a five-year extension worth $197 million, he bought another home for approximately $3 million. Both purchases indicated his intent to stay in Memphis.

Things have changed between controversies and injuries. The season started with evidence of Ja Morant ‘checking out’ of the Grizzlies fold. The tensions consequently escalated to trade rumors.

The Miami Heat is reportedly working on a trade offer for Morant and at least he’s inclined to it. The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are also in the Ja sweepstakes. NBA insider Kelly Iko reported, “Miami has quickly emerged as an attractive option to Morant and his camp in recent days,” Iko said.

Part of his motivation is to make it to Team USA. With Erik Spoelstra’s guidance, Morant reportedly hopes to play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

What remains to be seen is what the Grizzlies get in return. Amid a possible trade to Miami, Morant said in Berlin, he’d “live with it,” if the team pulls the trigger on a deal. Reports claim that Memphis is open to bad deals in order to initiate a complete rebuild.

Meanwhile the team is keeping the speculation to a minimum by downplaying rumors of friction between Morant and the coach, Tuomas Lisalo.