Ja Morant Out for Season as Grizzlies Injury Update Reveals Status of 3 Key Players

The Memphis Grizzlies had their third straight loss and 11th in 12 games. The 39-point margin against the Atlanta Hawks was the worst of the season. Injuries continue to take a toll on a shorthanded group, which now confirms more unfortunate news for three players, including 2x All-Star Ja Morant.

On Tuesday, the franchise stated, “Morant continues to progress in his rehabilitation of a UCL sprain in his left elbow. Following a recent consultation on lingering discomfort, it was recommended that Morant receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to further optimize ligament healing.” The 26-year-old will finish the season with only 20 games played, marking the second-fewest of his seven-year NBA career.

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The team also announced that forward Brandon Clarke will miss the rest of the season as he continues to deal with a right calf injury that has sidelined him since December. Center Zach Edey was already out for the season due to foot surgery sustained in December, underwent another procedure to address lingering discomfort in his left elbow.

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The injury troubles for Ja Morant and the other two stars are not new. Zach Edey appeared in 66 games as a rookie, as ankle injuries hampered his progress. This season, the number is just 11 games, as he needed another ankle surgery despite his offseason procedure. Similarly, even Clarke can’t catch a break.

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The forward’s season comes to an end after appearing in only two games. He was dealing with a knee injury since March of last season and made his season debut on December 17, but was injured again on Dec. 20 against the Washington Wizards.

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The Grizzlies are expecting all three players to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2026-27 season. The franchise had already announced previously season-ending injuries to Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger). So, without the 5 players, their final 11 games will be challenging.

Same problem for the Grizzlies and Ja Morant

Morant hasn’t suited up for Memphis since January 21 due to the injury. It’s another premature ending for the 26-year-old. Ja made a career-low nine appearances during the 2023-24 season. His decision-making is also a concern. Morant was suspended for a game by his own team over a confrontation with first-year coach Tuomas Iisalo.

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It marked the third suspension of the point guard’s career; the first two were due to gun-related incidents off the court. That’s why, before the deadline, the franchise was ready to entertain offers for their star player before deciding to keep him on the roster. Ja Morant is currently in the third year of a $197 million max contract extension with two years still to go.

The Grizzlies have a player on the books who hasn’t played anywhere close to a full NBA season since his rookie year. The lingering injury issues proved to be a problem for Ja Morant. He averaged 19.5 points per game this season, but with the worst efficiency of his career. A career-low 41.0 percent overall, and made only 23.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. In fact, he shot a career-worst 47.3 percent on 2s this season despite averaging 51.9 percent during his first six years.