Ja Morant’s Ex-Teammate Facing 20-Year Jail Time Returns to Basketball After NBA Exile

After pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, Jontay Porter was shown the door out of the NBA. The league placed a lifetime ban. That one decision should have damaged any chances of playing professional basketball. This is the biggest and most renowned basketball league after all. However, Porter will be back on the hardwood, this time for a league that is also having a resurgence.

In a latest announcement, the Seattle SuperHawks announced Jontay Porter will join the team for the USBL. The league is making its return for the first time since 2008. It has produced a plethora of NBA talents in the past, and is now aiming to be the most competitive basketball league behind them.

In a statement, the Seahawks wrote, “Welcoming our newest signee, Jontay Porter, to the 2026 Seattle SuperHawks Roster! The SuperHawks family and the USBL are excited to welcome Jontay to the 2026 roster. As a former NBA professional, Jontay brings significant talent to the team. A 6’10” Power Forward, Jontay is marking a new chapter in his professional basketball journey!”

This comes amidst Jontay Porter awaiting a final verdict in his gambling case. The former Grizzlies and Raptors forward could be facing up to 20 years in prison, the maximum for a case of wire fraud. It’s possible for the 26-year-old to get a lesser sentence as well. Porter was reportedly threatened by co-conspirators during this time.

As an extension, the FBI later arrested Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones. Their investigation is still pending, with Silver having no updates on the proceeding during his All-Star press conference.

What did Jontay Porter do?

Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for violating the league’s gambling rules. Under the regulations, NBA players aren’t allowed to participate in any betting activities related to the league. Porter was found guilty of manipulating his performance and sharing confidential information with co-conspirators.

During the alleged time frame, the former Grizzlies forward disclosed confidential information about his own health. In a game on March 20, 2024, Porter played just three minutes, exiting due to illness. An individual with the information reportedly bet $80,000 on Porter to underperform. The payout stood at $1.1 million.

Due to unusual betting activity around his player props, the bets were frozen and not paid out.

In addition, the NBA also found that Jontay Porter played 13 bets on NBA games during his time with the Raptors. The player profited for $21, 965, even betting on the Raptors to lose.

In a statement regarding the punishment, Adam Silver said, “There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment”.

Jontay Porter previously requested the US Attorney’s Office for permission to play professionally in Greece. However, that appeal was denied since his case is still ongoing.