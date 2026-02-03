Ja Morant’s Future Takes Drastic Turn After Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

As we inch closer to the trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to trade their star forward, Jaren Jackson Jr to the Utah Jazz along with a bunch of other players. This news comes as a surprise after the Grizzlies had put their All-Star guard, Ja Morant, on the trading block a couple of months ago. However, there seems to be hardly any interest in him with his drop in numbers and disciplinary issues.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, eight players were involved in this massive two-team trade. “The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” he reported on Tuesday.

Jackson, 26, is in his eighth season in the NBA and has averaged 19.2 points on .475 shooting, 5.8 boards, and 1.5 blocks over 30.7 minutes a night. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year will surely elevate the Utah Jazz roster with his presence as the Grizzlies aim to rebuild. Considering that they had already traded Jackson, a Ja Morant trade could be around the corner, as they have already let go of Desmond Bane before this season.

After this trade, the Grizzlies now have 13 first-rounders for the next seven years. They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets in terms of most first-round picks, as per Insider Bobby Marks.