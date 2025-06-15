Ja Morant’s Future With Grizzlies in Jeopardy as Rob Pelinka Expected to Pull Trigger on Major Move

Sending shockwaves across the league, the Memphis Grizzlies announced the trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a haul of picks and veterans. And now, all eyes are on the Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr . In a league where timing and opportunity to define championship windows is everything, a few general managers operate more aggressively than Rob Pelinka. So, without missing a beat, speculations are swirling that the Lakers’ GM may be circling.

Desmond Bane’s trade has been in the headlines for quite some time, but it was not just a basketball move; rather, it was a philosophical one. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst described it as a “rebuild trade,” suggesting that Memphis might be pulling back from immediate playoff ambitions. Making it to the playoffs, through the Play-In Tournament, they were swept by OKC. With injuries piling up and no clear breakthrough in sight, Memphis may be preparing to reset.

On ESPN’s SportsCenter, Brian Windhorst raised a key question, which was later posted on X by @ESPNNBA. The post highlighted Windhorst’s question and put on the caption, “The next question is: What about Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.?” And he added, “The Grizzlies haven’t said what they plan to do yet…But if I were at their next press conference, that’s the first thing I’d ask.” With Morant and Jackson Jr. both being eligible for extensions this summer, what Memphis decides with them could shape the Western Conference for years.

“Almost no one in the West is rebuilding right now,” said Windhorst. “Everyone has the pedal to the metal, including the Jazz. So if Memphis is pivoting, this is a big deal.” A potential pivot that has naturally turned attention to Los Angeles. With the Lakers already pulling off a deal for Luka Doncic in one of the year’s most stunning trades, Pelinka has proven his willingness to gamble.

And one NBA enthusiast found the perfect moment to ignite fire across social media, questioning Pelinka’s intentions. Here’s what happened.

Will Rob Pelinka take charge of the next big trade this offseason?

“Now watch Pelinka trade Rui and a 2032 1st for Jaren Jackson,” wrote Bill Simmons on a tweet after Desmond Bane’s trade news made headlines. Though tongue-in-cheek, Simmons’ words captured a rising belief that the Lakers are always lurking for another signature. If Memphis starts shopping its stars, Pelinka will be first in line.

And if Rob Pelinka’s track record is any indication, the Lakers won’t wait around for someone else to make the first call. With Bane gone, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s futures are no longer secure. The Grizzlies have opened the door to a new era of full-blown rebuild. Potentially.

Morant is averaging 23.2 points and 7.3 assists, and Jackson Jr. is posting 22.2 points with 5.6 rebounds. Having landed Luka Doncic in a shock trade, making a move on whether Jackson or Morant won’t just reshape the Lakers. Also, alter the balance of power in the West.