Ja Morant’s Gesture at Grizzlies’ Final Home Game Has Fans Bidding Farewell: “Appreciate All the Memories”

Even when Ja Morant was sidelined with injury, the rumors of his exit were imminent. The career of the 26-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star has been filled with fines, suspensions, and injuries. But against the Cavaliers, it was the last home game of the season, and his gesture after the game has got fans and everyone wondering if the time is actually up.

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Reporter Matt Infield tweeted, “Ja Morant walks off the floor at FedExForum, potentially for the last time as a member of the Grizzlies.” While walking off, the 2x All-Star threw a peace sign, which many feel was his final goodbye. In fact, Devin Walker, a Memphis Grizzlies media member, uploaded a photo from tonight where Morant was praying, looking upwards in a moment of deep reflection.

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Fans in the replies are pouring out love and heartbreak, treating this as a potentially farewell-type moment amid Ja’s season-ending elbow injury. Two weeks ago, the franchise stated, “Morant continues to progress in his rehabilitation of a UCL sprain in his left elbow.” Further statement confirmed that the 26-year-old will receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to further optimize ligament healing.

Morant finished the season with only 20 games played, marking the second-fewest of his seven-year NBA career. If he leaves this offseason, he will go down in Grizzlies history as 1st all-time in points per game (22.4), 2nd all-time in assists per game (7.4), and 3rd all-time in Plus/Minus (+770). With multiple updates regarding either him not attending important events or listing his house for sale, fans seem to be convinced this might be the end of the road.

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Fans appreciate Ja Morant after the potential farewell gesture

Last week, news emerged about the 26-year-0ld listing his seven-bedroom Eads home for sale. Back in 2022, Morant paid $3.05 million when he purchased the property in 2022 from former teammate Kyle Anderson. In fact, his parents lived in the same cove in East Shelby County, a few minutes outside Memphis. Putting all the pieces together, the netizens came to a conclusion. One fan commented, “Appreciate all the memories 12”.

Another fan was quick to search Ja Morant’s social media activity to find more hints. Their tweet had the caption, “I WILL CRY RIGHT NOW” and shared a screenshot of Morant reposting a photo from Devin Walker paired with Morant’s 2019 tweet, “God I know you got me🙏🏽💚” from March 2019.

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Earlier this year, trade rumors swirled, but he remained on the Grizzlies roster. Now, even his trade value is the lowest it has been, including a career-low 41% shooting overall, and he made only 23.5% of his 3-point attempts. So, another fan wrote, “It’s over! Damn”. Another reason why the exit seems sealed is because of Ja Morant’s absence from a special event three weeks ago.

The Grizzlies hosted their annual MVP Season Ticket Holder Thank You event, where fans get to interact with players and franchise legends. But for the first time in his career since the 2019 draft, Morant was notably absent. With such constant updates, a fan wrote, “Pain 🥹”. While another wanted to show support for the 26-year-old. “We rocking wit ya 12 in Memphis or not.”

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Ja Morant is currently in the third year of a $197 million max contract extension with two years still to go. The Bucks and the Heat are some of the recent names interested in the 2x All-Star. With gestures signaling his exit, the interested teams would be more alert to secure the signature of the 26-year-old.