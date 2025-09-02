Ja Morant’s Importance Diminishes Ahead of Extension Talks as Grizzlies Commit to 25-YO Teammate

The Memphis Grizzlies have positioned themselves as the clear trendsetters this offseason. It started with a shockwave trade, sending Desmond Bane to Orlando for multiple first-round picks, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. From there, Memphis doubled down, swiftly securing the rest of its core pieces and leaving no doubt about its long-term direction. The only unanswered question—and the franchise’s biggest storyline—remains Ja Morant’s future.

Just over a month ago, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Memphis was expected to agree to a five-year $240 million maximum renegotiation and extension with their All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. This lucrative deal will see the 25-year-old star be with the team until the 2028-29 season with a player option for the final year. More than just a lucrative contract, this move sent a message about where the Grizzlies’ priorities lie—because Jackson wasn’t the only star on the roster eligible for such an extension.

Star point guard Ja Morant is also eligible to sign an extension on his five-year, $197 million deal that is set to run until the 2027-28 season. However, the front office decided not to pull the trigger. ESPN analysts Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps think it’s because the Grizzlies don’t view Morant as the centerpiece of their team for the future. “This summer was about committing to Jaren Jackson Jr. for the long haul and trying to put themselves in a position to kind of retro-fit the roster around Jaren Jackson Jr., and they took a wait-and-see approach on making a long-term commitment to Ja Morant. So, take that for what it’s worth.” Bontemps said on the ‘Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective‘ podcast.

via Imago Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brian Windhorst noted that Memphis may not have extended Ja Morant simply because he still has three years left on his contract. But as Tim Bontemps pointed out, bypassing an eligible extension for your franchise star is significant. The decision gains weight considering reports that surfaced before the season ended, suggesting the Grizzlies were exploring the idea of moving on from Morant amid his off-court controversies.

So, this could be an indication that the front office has decided to make Jaren Jackson Jr. their franchise player, and Ja Morant has taken a backseat. Last season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. However, he has struggled with injuries, featuring in only 50 games. The six-foot-ten forward, on the other hand, wrapped up the season averaging 22.2 points along with 5.6 rebounds and two assists.

Now, pair Morant’s poor injury record with controversies (like the hand grenade celebration and flashing weapons on social media could be the reasons why Memphis has elected to wait-and-watch whether to extend him for the long haul. However, what if the franchise decides to move on from the point guard? What could be the potential landing spots for Ja Morant?

Ja Morant’s potential landing spots, if Memphis decides to trade the star guard

With the Memphis Grizzlies front office seemingly viewing Jaren Jackson Jr. as the new face of the franchise after offering him a massive five-year deal, everyone might be wondering: What’s next for Ja Morant? Well, even though Memphis might not view the 26-year-old in the same light as they once did, there won’t be a shortage of potential suitors if they were to be willing the point guard.

Toronto Raptors: Starting with the Raptors, who not only have quite a long list of tradable assets, but also several draft picks, something the Grizzlies might be interested in. But that’s not all. With Toronto not being able to reach anywhere near its 2019 season when Kawhi Leonard and Co. won the chip for the team, Morant could be the piece that might be key to restoring the team’s lost glory.

via Imago Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Miami Heat: Miami could also be a potential landing spot for the superstar point guard. The Heat have already dealt with the Jimmy Butler situation last season and are looking to rebuild their roster. However, a major concern in this move could be Morant’s fit on the roster, with Tyler Herro already being the Heat’s first option at the point guard position.

Sacramento Kings: Last but not least, the Kings, who have recently parted ways with their superstar point guard De’Aaron Fox, could be a great fit for Ja Morant. While Sac-Town might not hold the most tradable assets, they still could be a solid option if Morant does indeed become available in the coming times.

So, these are just a few of several teams that could be eyeing Ja Morant, if the Memphis Grizzlies do wish to trade their point guard, to build for the future. Now, when the Grizzlies will pull the trigger, or they will even do so, will be something that will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.